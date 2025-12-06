Lagos to strengthen grassroots enterprise, economic inclusion through trade fairs

Lagos State government has announced plans to hold the first Lagos Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSMEs) Exclusive and Eko Round City Trade Fair 1.0, an expanded, district-wide commercial showcase designed to strengthen grassroots enterprise and deepen economic inclusion across the state.



The week-long fair, slated for December 8 to 14 at the National Stadium, Surulere, is organised by the Lagos State Ministry of Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment in collaboration with the local councils and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) within Lagos Central Senatorial District. Participating councils include Surulere, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland, Eti-Osa and Apapa, along with their respective LCDAs such as Yaba, Coker-Aguda, Itire-Ikate, Ikoyi-Obalende, Apapa-Iganmu, Eti-Osa East, Iru-Victoria Island and Lagos Island East.



Speaking at a press conference in Ikeja, the Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, Mrs. Folashade Bada-Ambrose, described the fair as a “celebration of enterprise, resilience, creativity and community,” noting that it represents the evolution of the former Eko MSMEs Exclusive Trade Fair into a more inclusive and city-wide commercial event.

She emphasised that MSMEs remain the lifeline of Nigeria’s economy, accounting for 96% of businesses nationwide and contributing significantly to employment and GDP. Lagos, she said, mirrors this reality even more strongly, with MSMEs powering the state’s dominance in national productivity.

According to the Commissioner, the Fair is built on five major pillars: Creating an inclusive marketplace for artisans, traders, informal-sector operators and micro-businesses; Promoting capacity building, including business clinics, workshops and mentorship and Strengthening inter-LGA collaboration and bridging formal and informal sectors.

Others include providing family-friendly spaces, including a children’s educational and social play area and stimulating grassroots economic growth by generating jobs, improving access to markets and supporting gradual formalisation.

The Fair will feature exhibitions for MSMEs across sectors such as fashion, food processing, home décor, crafts, services and technology, alongside sessions on financial literacy, digital marketing, product standards, business registration and access to credit.



Bada-Ambrose said the initiative is intended to become a long-term platform supporting MSMEs beyond the fair week, with plans for a comprehensive MSME database, continuous business clinics, improved access to local and international markets and stronger value-chain development across LGAs.

Fair Coordinator, Ògbóni Fouad Oki, announced that the event is projected to attract more than 3,000 participants, including artisans, fashion designers, food vendors, home-décor producers and tech service providers.

On behalf of participating councils, the Chairman of Surulere Local Council, Yusuf Suleiman, praised Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for backing the initiative. He said the fair would “open new doors of opportunity for MSMEs and strengthen grassroots economic activity across the district.”