Lagos, UNICEF deepen diversion programme for children in conflict

Lagos State government and the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) have held a three-day training for critical stakeholders as part of efforts to deepen diversion programme meant for children in conflict with the law.

Speaking during the opening ceremony of the training themed, ‘Scale-up of legal aid for children in conflict with the law and the diversion programme, the Director, Office of the Public Defender, Mrs O. Adesomoju, stated that the purpose of the training goes beyond technical reforms and institutional reinforcement.

“Children in conflict with the law are among the most vulnerable in our societies. They often come from circumstances marked by poverty, neglect, trauma, or lack of supportive family and community structures. Too often, the justice system designed for adults becomes the first responder to issues that fundamentally and socially relate to these children.”

She said the training represents a shared commitment by UNICEF and the state government to strengthen child-friendly justice, protect children’s rights, and scale up meaningful access to legal aid.

“Diversion is an alternative pathway for first-time offenders that diverge from traditional prosecution.”

She added that diversion programme offers rehabilitation instead of punishment, community-based solutions instead of confinement, support services instead of stigma, aside It gives children the chance to grow, to make amends, and to learn from their mistakes without bearing a criminal record that follows them for life.

Also, the Child Protection Specialist, UNICEF, Dennis Onoise, providing insight to how the diversion programme was birthed, said in 2016, UNICEF did a survey across six states, one each in the six geopolitical zones.

“And Lagos State was leading among all the states having the highest number of children in detention. Children cannot be made to spend up to two, three years in detention with adults that are not their parents.”

Onoise disclosed that in partnership with Lagos State government diversion programme is being implemented in Mushin Local Council and Odi-Olowo/Ojuwoye Local Council Development Area where over 200 children in conflict with the law had been rehabilitated and reintegrated to the community.

He called on other local councils and LCDAs in Lagos to adopt the diversion programme to help children in conflict with the law.