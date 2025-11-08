LASG urges civil servants’ support for sexual harassment campaign

Lagos State government has stressed the importance of promoting a workplace culture anchored on respect, dignity and accountability, enjoining civil servants not to keep quite in the face of sexual harassment.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Establishments and Training, Mrs Olubusola Abidakun, stated this, while delivering a goodwill message during a sensitisation programme themed “Mainstreaming Sexual Harassment Prevention in the State Public Service” organised by the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (LDSVA) in collaboration with the Office of Establishments and Training.

She noted that sexual harassment is not only a violation of human rights but also a criminal offence under the law. “Preventing sexual harassment is as much a legal obligation as it is a moral duty.” She emphasised that every public servant should feel confident to contribute meaningfully without fear or intimidation.

Abidakun urged public servants to use their positions of trust to speak out against inappropriate behaviour, commending Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his visionary leadership and continuous support for ethical conduct within the state’s public service.

The highlight of the event was a lecture delivered by the Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency, Mrs. Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, who provided an in-depth explanation of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence with a particular focus on sexual harassment.

Vivour-Adeniyi explained that gender-based violence encompasses various harmful acts directed at individuals based on gender differences. While acknowledging that both men and women can experience sexual violence, she pointed out that statistics show women remain the most affected. “Cultural norms, patriarchy and gender inequality are major drives of sexual and gender-based violence,” she said.

She dispelled common myths surrounding domestic and sexual violence and identified several factors that drive abusive behaviour, including exposure to violence in childhood, a desire for control, mental health challenges and the repetitive cycle of abuse. She also encouraged victims and witnesses to speak up, warning that silence only reinforces the pattern of violence.

Vivour-Adeniyi discussed the emotional and psychological impact of domestic violence on children, noting that exposure to such trauma often affects their development and future relationships. The interactive session also covered key areas such as rape, workplace harassment and relevant legal provisions.

In an interview, Vivour-Adeniyi highlighted the agency’s close partnership with the state public service and emphasised the importance of inclusivity in advocacy efforts. “In September, we launched the State’s Sexual Harassment Protocol as part of our preventive framework because this issue spares no one,” she said.

She disclosed that the agency has supported over 1,693 survivors and attends to an average of 400 cases monthly through its toll-free helpline.

Also speaking at the event, Dr Oluyemi Adeosun discussed the critical role of human resource managers in preventing and responding to incidents of sexual misconduct within the workplace. He encouraged HR professionals to enforce workplace policies effectively and ensure victims receive appropriate support through transparent and fair reporting channels.