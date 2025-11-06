LASG urges residents to partner law enforcement agencies for safety

Lagos State Government has called on residents to collaborate actively with the law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety of lives and property across the state.

Commissioner for Youth and Social Development Mobolaji Abubakre Ogunlende gave the charge during the opening ceremony of the 2025 Police Youth Dialogue held at the ASSBIFI Event Centre, Alausa, Ikeja.

Ogunlende, while emphasising the importance of collective action from all stakeholders in building a safer Lagos, said: “All hands must be on deck through effective collaboration to safeguard lives and property in our state.”

The commissioner described the theme of this year’s dialogue, “The Power of Partnership: Cultivating Trust and Understanding Between Youth and Law Enforcement Agencies,” as timely and reflective of the state’s vision to bridge divides, encourage dialogue and promote inclusive communities.

According to him, the Police Youth Dialogue provides a rare opportunity for young people and security operatives to engage openly, share perspectives, and build trust.

Also speaking at the event, Lagos State Commissioner of Police Jimoh Moshood commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for initiating the Police Youth Dialogue through the Ministry of Youth and Social Development.

Moshood urged the youth to view the police as allies in progress rather than adversaries. Earlier in her welcome address, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Toyin Oke-Osanyintolu, said the initiative underscores the government’s commitment to empowering the youth and building peaceful communities.

Guest Speaker, Ibrahim Sodiq Duroorike, speaking on the topic “The Power of Partnership: Cultivating Trust and Understanding Between Youth and Law Enforcement,” urged the participants to adopt a positive mindset and work collaboratively with security agencies. He stressed that youth-police cooperation is vital to achieving a safer and more secure society.