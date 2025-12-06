Ministry to deepen evidence-based planning, budgeting for efficient service delivery

Lagos State government has said that its commitment remains unwavering to deepen evidence-based planning, strengthen resource optimisation, and enhance monitoring and evaluation frameworks in its economic planning and budget.



The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget, Mrs. Olayinka Ojo, said this at the state’s third Economic Roundtable discourse themed: ‘Building forward: unlocking emerging sectors for an inclusive, resilient, and prosperous Lagos economy’.



Ojo added that the state government through the ministry of economic planning and budget will continue to ensure that the its budgets reflect strategic priorities, aside policies are coherent and forward-looking, just as institutions are well-positioned to deliver on the ambitious THEMES+ agenda.



“As the economic nerve centre of Nigeria and one of Africa’s fastest-growing sub-national economies, Lagos continues to demonstrate remarkable resilience in the face of global uncertainties, economic shocks, rapid urbanisation, climate pressures, and disruptive technological change. Yet, we understand that sustaining this resilience requires more than momentum; it demands intentional planning, policy innovation, and strong partnerships anchored in shared responsibility.



“The theme for today’s discourse, “Building Forward: Unlocking Emerging Sectors for an Inclusive, Resilient, and Prosperous Lagos Economy,” reflects the next frontier of our development journey. It speaks to the need to reposition Lagos for inclusive growth, strengthen our competitiveness, and safeguard our future within an increasingly complex global landscape.

“Today’s conversations will provide an opportunity to reflect on Lagos State’s 2025 economic performance — our achievements, the lessons learnt, and the strategic policy adjustments required to sustain growth as we transition into 2026. We will also engage on ongoing reforms in public financial management, infrastructure investments, support mechanisms for MSMEs, and the diversification of emerging sectors critical to the State’s medium- and long-term economic transformation,” Ojo stated.



In his keynote address, the Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Ope George, noted that Lagos stands at a decisive moment in its economic evolution. “Our population is youthful, our private sector remains highly dynamic, and our governance structure is increasingly driven by data, technology, and performance-based planning. Yet, unlocking the full value of these strengths requires collaboration — government working side by side with academia, the private sector, development institutions, and our communities.”



George stated that the discourse is both timely and consequential. “As we draw the curtain on the 2025 fiscal year and prepare for the 2026 planning cycle, we are positioned at a point where reflection and repositioning are not just necessary, but urgent. Reflection — because we must objectively review Lagos’ economic performance across key sectors, identifying what worked well, what requires refinement, and where new opportunities lie untapped.

“Repositioning — because the realities before us demand it: rapid technological shifts, evolving demographics, climate-related pressures, changing global markets, and complex socioeconomic dynamics. Our policies and investments for 2026 and beyond must therefore be deliberate, data-driven, and strongly future-focused.”



There were presentations from various stakeholders drawn from different sectors on boosting Lagos economic for better impact