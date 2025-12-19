Avon Medical unveils N200m ICU facility

Avon Medical Practice has announced the unveiling of its critical-care capacity with the launch of a fully enhanced Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The N200 million facility, located within its recently commissioned building extension, strengthens the hospital’s capability to manage high-acuity cases requiring advanced monitoring and specialised intervention.

This facility directly tackles medical tourism by bringing world-class healthcare to Nigeria.

The unit operates 24/7 with a dedicated team, comprising three intensive-care physicians, three critical-care nurses in rotation, three nursing assistants and on-call specialists, led by a Consultant Intensivist. It is equipped to manage severe respiratory failure, post-operative complications, sepsis, cardiac emergencies, and multi-organ dysfunction.

The upgraded ICU is equipped with mechanical ventilators with multi-mode capabilities, continuous vital-signs patient monitors, an infusion system featuring multiple infusion pumps and syringe drivers, a defibrillator with backup pads, an ECG machine, a blood warmer, specialist ICU beds with pressure-relieving air mattresses, a medical-grade air-filtration system, an effective patient-transport system, and a low-pressure bedding system for preventing bed sores.

Speaking on the development, Dr Akinbiyi Oke, CEO, Avon Medical Practice, stated: “The commencement of ICU operations at our No. 6 Building reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence in healthcare delivery. This N200 million investment in critical-care infrastructure demonstrates our resolve to bridge the gap in specialised healthcare access. With this addition, we are better positioned to manage critical emergencies and complex medical cases promptly and precisely, while reinforcing our commitment to ensuring Nigerians have access to world-class healthcare without the need to travel abroad.”