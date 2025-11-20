Delta state, Sanofi roll out digital monitoring tool for diabetes care

Sanofi and the Delta State Government have introduced a new digital solution designed to support people living with diabetes.

The tool improves communication between healthcare professionals and patients, strengthens diabetes monitoring, and educates users about the condition and its management.

According to a press statement, the solution was launched at the Asaba Specialist Hospital and the Federal Medical Centre. It will roll out in the coming weeks to EKU Baptist Hospital and Central Hospital Agbor.

This launch marks a major milestone in the two year diabetes care program jointly developed by Sanofi and Delta State following their collaboration agreement signed on September 21st, 2023.

Under this agreement, Sanofi provided high quality basal analogue insulin for patients and delivered a second digital platform to support the training of physicians, nurses, pharmacists, and community health workers.

More than 200 healthcare professionals have already been trained to improve diabetes monitoring and management.

The Delta State Government reaffirmed its commitment to combating the rising incidence of diabetes and hypertension, stressing the importance of prevention and improved care.

Through its Ministry of Health, the State is actively involved in Project 10 Million, the national campaign targeting ten million Nigerians living with these conditions.

Delta State has screened more than 150,000 people across the 25 Local Government Areas.

The Commissioner of Health Dr Joseph Onajaeme noted the weight of the diabetes burden in the region and highlighted the State’s continued efforts through integrated outreach programs that have screened thousands of residents.

He added that addressing diabetes requires shared responsibility and explained that Sanofi was selected due to its global dedication to improving diabetes care in low and middle income regions.

Sanofi’s Global Affordable Strategy Lead, Dr Stephane Gokou, stated that the Company is working with governments in several low and middle income countries, including Ghana, Nigeria, and South Africa, to expand sustainable and equitable access to diabetes care.

He emphasized that the partnership with Delta State reflects Sanofi’s mission, with the digital diabetes tool helping patients better understand and manage their condition while improving communication with their healthcare teams.

The joint effort comes at a critical moment as Africa is projected to face the highest increase in diabetes cases worldwide.

The International Diabetes Federation estimates that the number of people living with diabetes on the continent will rise from 24 million in 2021 to 55 million by 2045.

In Nigeria, an estimated 3,623,500 adults live with diabetes, most with Type 2, while about 51,035 children and adolescents are affected by Type 1 diabetes.

Sanofi’s partnership with Delta State is one of several innovative collaborations with healthcare authorities aimed at expanding access to comprehensive diabetes care in underserved communities across low and middle income countries.