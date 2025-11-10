Over 24 million adults live with diabetes in Africa – WHO

Over 24 million adults aged between 20 and 79 are living with diabetes in Africa, and this number is projected to more than double, reaching 60 million, by 2050, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

About 12 million, representing half of this number, remain undiagnosed, silently facing escalating risks of severe complications, disability, and premature death.

WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Mohamed Janabi, who disclosed this in a message to mark the 2025 World Diabetes Day on Monday in Abuja, stated that Africa is facing an unprecedented rise in diabetes, driven by a complex interplay of changing lifestyles, rising overweight and obesity, and limited access to preventive and primary health services.

He noted that the scale and speed of this trend require urgent and sustained action.

Janabi observed that over time, diabetes can damage the heart, kidneys, eyes, and nerves, profoundly affecting individuals, families, and communities. He added that unless reversed, this trajectory will overwhelm health systems, strain economies and erode hard-won development gains.

He emphasised that health systems must therefore be resilient, adequately resourced, and organised to deliver continuous care, from prevention and early diagnosis to effective treatment and lifelong support.

“This year, we mark World Diabetes Day under the theme ‘Diabetes Across Life Stages’. Diabetes spares no one. It affects children, adolescents, adults and older people, with each life stage presenting distinct challenges that require tailored responses. The theme recognises that prevention and care must extend across the entire life course,” he said.

Janabi recalled that in 2024, African Member States endorsed the Framework for the Implementation of the Global Diabetes Compact in Africa, reaffirming their commitment to equitable and comprehensive care. Guided by this framework, countries such as Ghana and Uganda are integrating diabetes and cardiovascular services into primary health care.

He noted that the WHO supports countries in adapting and implementing these frameworks for prevention and control, adding that the WHO PEN package, now operational in 31 countries, and PEN-Plus, implemented in 20 countries, are expanding access to cost-effective, quality care for chronic diseases at the primary care level. Sustained funding, reliable supply chains, and stronger referral and data systems are vital to maintaining momentum and equity.

He said, “We can prevent progression to full-blown diabetes, with vascular complications, if we detect it at insulin-resistance stage. We have a window of up to 15 years to control diabetes. Regular exercise, healthy eating and appropriate medication can slow progression and make living with diabetes far more manageable. This year’s campaign highlights a single unifying goal: empowering people living with diabetes to live well at every stage of life. It aims to ensure that early diagnosis for children and consistent care promote healthy growth and learning, while effective management for women of reproductive age, before and during pregnancy, safeguards both mother and child.

“For working-age adults, we need to ensure accessible, affordable services, together with supportive workplaces, protect productivity and wellbeing and for older people, continued and compassionate care helps prevent complications, and preserve independence.”

Janabi stressed the importance of turning commitment into tangible results, emphasising that countries must enhance governance, increase funding for noncommunicable disease services, and embed diabetes prevention and treatment within national health and primary care strategies. Policies that support nutritious diets, physical activity, and reduce consumption of unhealthy foods are vital to prevent new cases.

He also emphasised the importance of ensuring consistent access to affordable medicines such as insulin, essential technologies, mental health support, and the tools people need to manage their conditions with dignity.

Governments, health workers, civil society, communities, and individuals all share responsibility for changing the course of diabetes in Africa.

Janabi urged African leaders to reaffirm their commitment to providing effective care and enduring support at every stage of life so that every person with diabetes can live a healthy, dignified, and fulfilling life. He also stressed the need to remove barriers that prevent people from accessing care and to create environments that promote healthy living.