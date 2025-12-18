Down syndrome group urges enforcement of Disabilities Act

The Down Syndrome Foundation Nigeria (DSFN) has renewed its call for the enforcement of the Intellectual Disabilities Act, stressing the need to protect the rights of persons living with Down syndrome and other intellectual disabilities.

Speaking at an outreach programme in Abuja, the group said the initiative is aimed at raising public awareness, deepening engagement with local communities, and pushing for stronger implementation of existing laws to ensure dignity and opportunities for affected individuals.

In a statement announcing the programme, DSFN’s National President, Mrs Rose Mordi, said the outreach is bringing “renewed energy, visibility and impact” to the nation’s capital. She thanked the press, government agencies, civil society groups, market leaders, parents, caregivers, and the public for their continuous support.

Mordi explained that the engagement will feature free assessments and counselling for families, distribution of informational materials, and direct sensitisation sessions with market leaders, traders, and residents. The activities are designed to demystify Down syndrome, encourage public acceptance, and expand access to critical support services for families nationwide.

She called on the Federal Government to fully implement the Intellectual Disabilities Act, noting that poor enforcement over the years has denied many Nigerians the support they require. “Meaningful action beyond rhetoric is needed to ensure that persons with intellectual disabilities enjoy the dignity, protection, and opportunities guaranteed under the law,” she said.

Mordi also addressed parents and guardians, urging them not to hide or isolate children with Down syndrome. She emphasised that such children are gifted, capable, and full of promise, and with appropriate support, particularly through DSFN programmes and care services, they can lead productive and fulfilling lives.

The foundation encouraged stakeholders, including policymakers, the media, and the public, to join efforts to promote inclusion and safeguard the rights of persons with Down syndrome. DSFN stressed that building an equitable society requires collective commitment to ensuring that every Nigerian, regardless of ability, can live with dignity and opportunity.