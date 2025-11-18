DSGN anti-malaria project to reduce breeding of female Anopheles mosquitoes

As part of efforts against malaria, Diaspora Solution Group Nigeria is set to launch a groundbreaking malaria attenuation project, Research to Curb Female Anopheles Mosquito Breeding.

The launch will take place on December 20, 2025, at Aloha Hotel & Resort, 36 Aloha Avenue, Osogbo, Osun State, Nigeria.

The pioneering research initiative aims to reduce the breeding of female Anopheles mosquitoes, the primary carriers of malaria, through advanced genetic approaches in controlled laboratory settings.

The project involves a powerful new alliance among Diaspora Solution Group Nigeria (DSGN), Sickle Cell Warriors, and Troptions Unity Token to launch a national-scale initiative to end the malaria crisis in Nigeria once and for all.

This innovative project, led by a multidisciplinary team of Nigerian scientists and global partners, seeks to develop sustainable biological solutions to malaria transmission by targeting the reproductive capacity of female mosquitoes.

Through precise genetic modification using Crispr techniques, the study aims to limit the population growth of malaria vectors without harming the environment or non-target species.

The Malaria Project, led by Dr. Emmanuel O. Emenike and Dr. Olof Olsson, is an advanced scientific initiative that uses a cellular and molecular correction approach to prevent the mosquito’s ability to transmit the malaria parasite. The leads stated that the project is geographic and specie specific.

They added that this initiative will put Nigeria on the map to end malaria not only in Nigeria but also across Africa.

“Our goal is to harness the power of genetics to address one of Africa’s most persistent public health challenges. This research represents a major step toward malaria elimination using safe, science-driven methods tailored for Nigeria,” Emenike said.

The project aligns with Nigeria’s National Malaria Elimination Program (NMEP) and supports Africa-wide efforts to reduce malaria cases through innovative, homegrown research.

Diaspora Solution Group Nigeria reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening local scientific capacity and fostering collaboration between Nigerian experts abroad and researchers at home.