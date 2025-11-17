Osun, Imo, Kano lead as INEC reports 2.3m new voter registrations

The Independent National Electoral Commission on Sunday released the new voter registration figures totaling 2,316,232 nationwide, showing wide variation across the states, with Osun topping the list.

INEC reiterated in its notice that “registration is suspended in Anambra State until after the governorship election on 8th November 2025 in line with Section 9 (6) of the Electoral Act 2022,” leaving the state without figures in the latest update.

INEC described the update as part of its ongoing effort to maintain transparency in the continuous voter registration process, stating that the figures represent “completed online and physical registration for Week 12.”

According to the commission, Osun posted the highest total with 185,089 completed registrations, followed by Imo with 143,386. Kano recorded 132,290, while Sokoto reached 123,320.

Lagos followed at 109,693; the Federal Capital Territory at 106,855, and Borno at 106,376. Kogi registered 91,573; Jigawa, 88,209; Zamfara, 84,268; and Katsina, 80,425. Kaduna recorded 78,282; Kebbi 74,159; Delta 72,311, and Ogun 71,091. Niger posted 69,739; Akwa Ibom 65,446, and Oyo 64,561.

Adamawa recorded 49,853; Kwara, 47,241; and Yobe 46,986. Rivers documented 57,251, placing it above many mid-range states, while Benue had 42,557, and Bayelsa had 38,627. Bauchi recorded 36,166; Ekiti 32,096; Gombe 31,542, and Nasarawa 30,348.

Ebonyi followed with 28,310; Edo with 27,130, and Plateau with 24,077. Taraba recorded 17,803; Enugu 16,304; Ondo 16,012; Cross River 14,559, and Abia 12,297.

The CVR is scheduled to end in August 2026. Since the exercise began on August 18, 2025, states in the South-West, particularly Osun and Lagos, have consistently led in registration numbers.

Recent updates indicated a rising trend in participation from northern states, driven by intensified mobilisation efforts. Community-based organisations, religious leaders, and local officials in several northern states have been actively promoting voter awareness and encouraging eligible residents to register.