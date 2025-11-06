Ebonyi health reforms earn national leadership award

The Ebonyi State health sector has been recognised for its sweeping reforms and outstanding performance at the 22nd National Leadership Awards held in Abuja.



Receiving the award on behalf of the Commissioner for Health, Dr Moses Ekuma, author and Director of My Family Companion Initiative, Dr Otubo Ogemdi, said the recognition reflected excellence, integrity, and visionary service under Ekuma’s leadership.



He commended the organisers for promoting credible recognition built on merit and service, describing the honour as “a well-deserved reflection of the visionary leadership of Governor Francis Nwifuru, whose commitment to revitalising the health sector has inspired measurable transformation across Ebonyi State.”



Ekuma noted that the sector has undergone a comprehensive revitalisation anchored on workforce expansion, infrastructure development, improved access, and system accountability.

Among key milestones, he highlighted the massive recruitment of healthcare professionals, including doctors, nurses, pharmacists, laboratory scientists, and community health practitioners, to strengthen both general and primary healthcare facilities statewide.

He added that improved welfare packages and working conditions have helped retain skilled professionals, particularly in underserved areas and ensured better service delivery.

Billions of naira, he said, have been invested in modern hospital equipment and infrastructure across all 13 local councils, providing state-of-the-art diagnostic tools, ambulances, and service vehicles.



To ensure steady access to essential medicines, the state launched a Drug Revolving Fund (DRF), while plans are underway to establish specialist hospitals in each senatorial zone for advanced healthcare delivery. “The DRF guarantees sustainability and reliability in medicine supply, strengthening our overall healthcare system,” he said.



Ekuma also highlighted the government’s free maternal and child health care services under the Ebonyi State Health Insurance Agency (EBSHIA), which ensure that no woman dies during childbirth due to financial hardship. The initiative has been complemented by mass immunisation campaigns and mobile outreach programmes aimed at reducing maternal and infant mortality.



He noted that these interventions promote equity, affordability, and better health outcomes for families. On strategic partnerships, Ekuma said the state has deepened collaboration with Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) to strengthen infectious disease control and expand rural healthcare through the construction and upgrading of facilities in hard-to-reach communities. Staff accommodation has also been prioritised at rural health centres to ensure the constant presence of medical personnel.



“Partnerships bring expertise and resources, while rural outreach ensures inclusivity in healthcare delivery,” he said.

He added that Nwifuru has consistently allocated a significant portion of the state budget to healthcare, describing health as a “sacred priority” that reflects strong political will and commitment to sustainability.



Ekuma also praised the First Lady of Ebonyi State, Mrs Mary-Maudline Nwifuru, for championing women’s health and well-being through her initiatives, which have enrolled thousands of women into the state’s health insurance scheme.