FG begins nationwide diabetes screening with glucose monitoring systems

Nigeria’s pioneer manufacturer of blood glucose monitoring systems, Colexa Biosensor Ltd, has announced the commencement of the Federal Government’s nationwide diabetes screening and capacity-building programme, following the procurement of essential medical supplies, including locally manufactured diabetes diagnostic kits.

The initiative officially kicked off yesterday in the North-Central geopolitical zone, beginning with the training of government health officials across primary healthcare centres (PHCs). This will be followed by a nationwide screening campaign targeting five million Nigerians across the country’s 774 Local Government Areas.

As part of this effort, the Federal Government will distribute over 77,000 units of the OnPoint Blood Glucose Monitoring System, produced by Colexa Biosensor in Lagos, to individuals diagnosed with diabetes during the screening exercise. Each PHC will also receive diagnostic and monitoring devices to support ongoing community-level diabetes care.

This programme marks a major milestone in advancing local production, improving access to early diagnosis, and strengthening Nigeria’s healthcare value chain.

Speaking, National Desk officer, Diabetes, Federal Ministry of Health, Dr. Alayo Sopekan, described diabetes as one of the fastest-growing health burdens in Nigeria, emphasising the urgent need for early detection and monitoring.

According to the Managing Director, Colexa Biosensor, Kingsley Aguoru, he said the partnership reflects the Federal Government’s confidence in local manufacturing capacity and reiterated their commitment to delivering high-quality, reliable diagnostic tools to improve early detection and long-term management of diabetes and other non-communicable diseases across the country.

The programme also aligns with the Federal Government’s broader medical relief agenda aimed at reducing the cost of essential health commodities, improving affordability, and strengthening diagnostic services nationwide. Training and screening activities will continue across all six geo-political zones in the coming weeks, he said.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State AIDS Control Agency (LSACA) has announced the commencement of its statewide free HIV Testing services, scheduled to hold across all local councils and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) from November 18 to December 1, 2025.

This initiative forms a major component of the activities lined up for the 2025 World AIDS Day commemoration and reinforces LSACA’s commitment to expanding access to HIV testing, promoting early diagnosis, and strengthening linkage to care. The Agency aims to close existing testing gaps while deepening community awareness on HIV prevention, management, and stigma reduction.

Speaking on the upcoming exercise, the Chief Executive Officer of LSACA, Dr. Folakemi Animashaun, emphasised the critical role of early testing in advancing the state’s public health objectives.