Firm commits to healthcare delivery, corporate governance

FIDSON Healthcare Plc has reinforced its commitment to healthcare delivery, corporate governance, and strategic growth with the appointment of two female Independent Non-Executive Directors to its board.

The appointments, approved at a recent board meeting, are part of the company’s efforts to deepen governance structures and leverage diverse expertise to support expansion plans. The directors, Dr Amina Mohammed-Baloni and Mrs Hannah Emanehi Oyebanjo, will assume their roles immediately, pending shareholders’ approval at the next Annual General Meeting.

Dr Mohammed-Baloni brings over 25 years of experience in clinical medicine, public health leadership, policy formulation, and health systems governance. A Fellow of the West African College of Physicians with a master’s in public health, she is recognised for championing maternal, child, and community health outcomes.

She previously served as Commissioner for Health in Kaduna State, where she oversaw major reforms, including the Zipline drone delivery system for medical supplies, a pharmaceutical manufacturing MoU with PMG-MAN, and Kaduna’s COVID-19 response.

Oyebanjo, Managing Director of Redwood Consulting, offers more than 30 years of experience in marketing, business strategy, and brand leadership. She has driven growth across multiple sectors, led high-impact marketing campaigns, and launched category-defining products for multinational corporations.

She previously served as Marketing Director at GlaxoSmithKline and Colgate-Palmolive and was recently appointed to the Marketing and Entrepreneurship Faculty at the China Europe International Business School (CEIBS).

The company said the appointments demonstrate its commitment to strengthening corporate governance, expanding expertise at the board level, and delivering long-term value to stakeholders.