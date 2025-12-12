Foundation urges urgent action to curb maternal mortality

A consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at the Federal Medical Centre, Ebute Metta, Lagos, Dr Odofin Taiye, has called for urgent, coordinated efforts to tackle maternal deaths across Nigeria, warning that hundreds of women still die daily from preventable pregnancy- and childbirth-related causes.

Speaking at the launch of the Dr Ufadime Seyi-Akinnubi Foundation in Lagos, Odofin stressed that Nigeria must transform compassion into action by building safer pathways for mothers through awareness, education, improved healthcare systems, and community support.

He lamented that maternal mortality remains alarmingly high, with about 700 women dying globally every day, over 80 per cent of them in low- and middle-income countries such as Nigeria. “Every woman lost is one too many. It is not acceptable that while trying to give life, a woman loses her own life,” he said.

Odofin, speaking on the theme “Compassion to Change: Building Safer Paths for Mothers,” described the foundation as “a bridge between pain and purpose,” inspired by the death of Ufadime Seyi-Akinnubi, a dentist who died suddenly of pulmonary embolism during pregnancy.

He identified pulmonary embolism, severe bleeding, infection, preeclampsia, and unsafe abortion as leading yet often missed causes of maternal deaths, stressing that early detection, antenatal care, thrombosis prevention, and hydration could save countless lives.

The foundation will focus on four pillars: early access and awareness, strengthened healthcare systems, partnerships and accountability, and hospital-based emergency preparedness. It will run two major programmes: Safe Mothers, to raise awareness about maternal risks like pulmonary embolism, and Bright Smiles, offering free dental care in schools, rural communities, and maternal centres.

Her husband, Seyi Akinnubi, described the launch as a celebration of life and legacy, while her sister, Ame Okwudi, highlighted the foundation’s vision, “Safe Mothers, Bright Smiles,” which reflects Ufadime’s passions for maternal health and dentistry.

The foundation also plans the Ufadime Excellence Award to honour young women in healthcare who exemplify compassion and service.

“Ufadime means ‘good things have come to me,’ and she shared that goodness with everyone she met. This is not a memorial, it’s a continuation. Her heart will keep beating in every mother saved, every child’s laughter, every bright smile,” Okwudi emphasised.