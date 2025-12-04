Groups raise alarm over rising digital risks among adolescents

The Mothers and Marginalised Advocacy Centre (MAMA Centre) and Avocats Sans Frontières (ASF) Nigeria have raised concerns over the growing digital risks confronting Nigerian adolescents.

The advocacy groups warned that unchecked social media use is harming the well-being, academic performance, and mental health of schoolchildren. The warning was issued during activities marking the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, highlighting the threats young people face online.

With more than 95 per cent of adolescents aged 13 to 17 reporting active social media use, many spend over three hours daily on various platforms. While social media provides connection and information, the organisations emphasised that it also presents significant dangers during a critical stage of mental and emotional development.

In a joint statement, Executive Director of MAMA Centre, Dr Chioma Kanu, and Bureau Chief of ASF Nigeria, Uzoma Uwandu-Iwuchukwu, noted that social media can disrupt sleep, reduce focus on homework and physical activity, and expose adolescents to harmful online behaviour. They stressed that the goal is not to ban social media, but to equip students and families with tools to navigate it safely.

The groups highlighted risks such as exposure to harmful content that can trigger anxiety, depression, poor body image, and lowered self-esteem, particularly among girls. They also warned of cyberbullying, online predators, misinformation, violent content, and risky online challenges.

To mitigate these risks, adolescents were urged to report and block inappropriate users, avoid oversharing personal information, adjust privacy settings, and involve trusted adults when meeting online acquaintances. Parents, guardians, and teachers were encouraged to maintain open, non-judgmental dialogue, monitor distress signals, and use parental-control tools on platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

The groups also called on schools to integrate digital citizenship, media literacy, and cyberbullying awareness into curricula and provide confidential access to counsellors. They urged tech companies to establish local content-moderation teams and advocated for comprehensive online safety legislation to protect young users.

The organisations concluded that protecting adolescents online requires collective action by families, schools, policymakers, and technology companies, ensuring that young Nigerians benefit from digital innovation while being shielded from its dangers.