Kano orders probe into woman’s death after surgery

The Kano State Government has ordered an investigation into the death of Aishatu Umar, a housewife and mother of five, following a surgery at the Abubakar Imam Urology Center.

Aishatu reportedly died around 1:00 am on Tuesday after suffering months of severe post-surgical complications, prompting concern and widespread outrage. Her family has accused medical personnel at the state-owned facility of negligence.

Speaking for the family, Abubakar Mohammed said Aishatu fell ill several months ago and underwent surgery at the center in September.

“The operation was meant to improve her condition, but she developed intense abdominal pain shortly after the procedure,” he said.

Mohammed explained that Aishatu returned to the hospital multiple times over four months, complaining of persistent pain, but hospital staff allegedly only prescribed painkillers without conducting thorough investigations.

“It was only two days before her death that comprehensive tests and scans were finally conducted.

The results revealed that a pair of surgical scissors had been left inside her body during the September operation,” he added.

Plans for corrective surgery were underway after the discovery, but her condition deteriorated rapidly before the procedure could be carried out.

In a statement on Tuesday, Samira Suleiman, spokesperson for the Kano State Hospitals Management Board, said the government had noted the incident with distress and directed an immediate investigation.

“We extend our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones.

The Executive Secretary has ordered an immediate and thorough investigation into the alleged incident at Abubakar Imam Urology Center to ascertain the facts and circumstances surrounding the matter,” Suleiman said.

She assured the public that “the investigation will be transparent, impartial, and professional, and appropriate actions will be taken in line with established regulations should any negligence be established.

“Patient safety remains our utmost priority, and the Board is committed to upholding the highest standards of healthcare delivery in Kano State.”

The family described the incident as an alleged violation of medical ethics and patient safety and called on the Kano State Government and relevant health regulatory bodies to ensure those responsible are held accountable.