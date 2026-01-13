Too much sugar puts children’s hearts at risk — Doctor

A consultant cardiologist in Gombe has warned that excessive consumption of sugary drinks could increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases in children, urging parents to reconsider what they include in school lunches.

Dr Abubakar Sani, a cardiologist at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe, said children who consume large amounts of sugar-sweetened beverages (SSBs) are more likely to develop conditions such as heart disease, hypertension and type 2 diabetes later in life.

Speaking in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday, Sani said the rising prevalence of non-communicable diseases made it necessary to pay closer attention to children’s dietary habits, particularly their intake of sugary drinks.

“Many parents regularly include numerous sugary juices and other SSBs in their children’s school lunch, which are unhealthy for them,” he said. “Children consuming too many sugary drinks can also expose them to serious risks like obesity and severe tooth decay.”

He noted that as schools resume across the country, parents should reduce the availability of sugary drinks both at home and in lunch packs taken to school.

“I advise parents to cut down on sugary drinks for their children, especially when going to school and keeping the drinks out of the home too,” he added.

Sani encouraged parents to prioritise water for hydration, stressing that it remains the healthiest option for children.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), sugar-sweetened beverages include all drinks containing free sugars, such as carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks, fruit and vegetable juices and drinks, liquid and powdered concentrates, flavoured water, energy and sports drinks, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, as well as flavoured milk drinks.

The WHO has stated that sugary drinks provide no nutritional benefit and are neither essential nor a desirable part of a healthy diet.