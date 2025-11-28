Katsina to immunise 2.8 million children against child-killer diseases

The Katsina State Government is set to immunise 2.8 million children under the age of five against killer diseases across the state’s 34 local government areas.

Executive Secretary of the State Primary Healthcare Agency, Dr Shamsudeen Yahaya, made this known at a media dialogue organised by the agency in collaboration with the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF).

Represented by Dr Mukhtar Mahmud, Yahaya said the state would soon launch an immunisation campaign to reach the target number of children.

He said stakeholders have been engaged ahead of the exercise, and that opinions on how the campaign can effectively reach the expected target audience were extensively discussed.

He said the exercise would involve door-to-door vaccination and the use of mobile teams, especially in hard-to-reach communities.

Yahaya said the campaign would also provide maternal and child health services, among other related healthcare needs.

He said, “The campaign, which will cover all 34 LGAs in Katsina State, targets over 2.8 million children under the age of five, and will provide critical services including polio vaccination, routine immunisation, and mass administration of azithromycin.

“Additionally, we will be integrating maternal and child health services, offering vital interventions such as vitamin A and deworming tablets to children, and other supplements for pregnant women.

“Our strategy includes door-to-door vaccination, fixed posts, and mobile teams, ensuring that every child is reached.

“We have put in place all necessary measures to ensure the success of this campaign, including stakeholder engagement, training of health workers, and social mobilisation activities.

“We urge all citizens to support this effort and ensure that no child is left behind.”

He therefore called on media practitioners to help disseminate information that would mobilise communities for the success of the campaign.

In other news, the Katsina State Government is set to construct water conservation structures worth N14.05 billion in Faskari Local Government Area.

The project, to be constructed in collaboration with the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) Programme, aims to combat climate change, desertification, and environmental degradation.

Governor Dikko Radda formally handed over the site to the construction company on Tuesday evening, located in the Sabon Layin Galadima community in Faskari.

Speaking, Radda reiterated his administration’s commitment to strengthening water security, restoring degraded lands, and enhancing the resilience of frontline communities in the state.

The governor said effective water conservation remains crucial for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), boosting food production, supporting pastoral and livestock communities, expanding domestic water access, and building resilience against extreme climate conditions.