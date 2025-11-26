UNICEF urges massive investment in digital skills as youth population surges

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), on Wednesday, called for urgent, large-scale investment in digital skills to prepare Nigeria’s rapidly growing youth population for the future of work, warning that failure to act could deepen inequality and undermine national development.

UNICEF Chief of Lagos Field Office, Celine Lafoucriere, made the call in her address at a two-day Media Dialogue to Support Advocacy for Accelerated Digital Learning for the Nigerian Youth, organised by the Oyo State Ministry of Information and Civil Education in Collaboration with UNICEF.

The programme is ongoing at The Patron Hotels, Sangotedo, Lekki, Lagos.

Lafoucriere said Nigeria stands at a critical demographic turning point. By 2030, the country will have an estimated 126 million children, making it one of the youngest populations in the world.

She noted that millions of these children already face severe educational and digital disadvantages that threaten their ability to compete in an increasingly technology-driven global economy.

According to her, 28 million Nigerian children are currently out of school, comprising 10 million at the primary level and 18 million at the secondary level. Equally worrisome, Lafoucriere added, is the fact that 15 per cent of Nigerian girls aged 15 to 24 are neither in school, employment, nor training. This situation puts them at higher risk of poverty, early marriage and long-term social exclusion.

She said the digital divide, driven by inadequate infrastructure, limited access to devices and low digital literacy, remains one of the most urgent challenges confronting the country.

“Digital skills are no longer optional. They are foundational. Without them, millions of children will be shut out of opportunities in the future economy,” she said.

While highlighting UNICEF’s efforts, Lafoucriere disclosed that the organisation has so far supported Nigeria in training 62,000 girls in foundational and advanced digital skills across several states. However, she stressed that this is only a fraction of the scale required to match Nigeria’s demographic realities.

She urged federal and state governments, the private sector and development partners to drastically increase investments in digital infrastructure, teacher training, safe learning spaces and affordable access to technology.

The UNICEF official also appealed to media organisations to use their platforms to amplify the conversation on digital inclusion. She said journalists and content creators play a critical role in shaping public perception, influencing policy, and inspiring action.

“As Nigeria’s youth population surges, we must ensure they are equipped not just to survive, but to thrive. The decisions we make today will determine whether this demographic becomes a dividend or a disaster”, she said.

Lafoucriere reiterated that with coordinated investment and strong political will, Nigeria can build a digitally skilled generation capable of driving innovation, economic growth, and national transformation.

On her part, the UNICEF Communication Officer, Mrs. Blessing Ejiofor, called on media professionals and journalists to explore opportunities in the digital world.

In his lecture, the Education Specialist at UNICEF Nigeria, Babagana Aminu, said Nigerian youth need to be digitally competent to compete globally.

The UNICEF expert, who declared that AI is a game-changer, stated that Nigeria is second in Africa in the number of start-ups using AI.

He stated that the digital economy contributes more to revenue generation than oil in the Nigerian economy.

Highlighting the most in-demand jobs globally, the UNICEF specialist said millions of jobs are available in cybersecurity.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Oyo State Ministry of Information and Civil Education, Comrade Rotimi Babalola, stated that education is crucial for children to succeed in life, emphasising its significance as the second item in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Babalola further added that the dialogue will focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI) due to the vital role digital education plays in the global economy.

Also speaking, the Director of Policy, Planning, Research, and Statistics, Lagos State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Martins Opeyemi Olugbenga, and the Deputy Director of Planning, Research and Statistics, Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board, Adekunle Dawodu, lauded UNICEF for its support to the state in the educational sector.