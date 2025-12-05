Lagos kicks off second phase of polio outbreak response campaign on December 6

Lagos State government has announced the launch of the second phase of its Polio Outbreak Response (OBR) campaign, coordinated by the Lagos State Primary Health Care Board (LSPHCB) in partnership with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, and other development partners.

The campaign will run from Saturday, December 6, to Tuesday, December 9, 2025, as part of the State’s ongoing efforts to halt the spread of poliovirus and strengthen immunity among children.

This phase builds on the progress achieved during the first OBR exercise and targets vulnerable communities, particularly those that are densely populated and considered high-risk.

During the four-day exercise, vaccination officers will be deployed across all 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas in Lagos State.

The target population is children aged 0 to 59 months, regardless of their previous immunization status. Each child will receive two drops of the novel Oral Polio Vaccine type 2 (nOPV2), which has been approved by both NAFDAC and WHO as safe and effective.

To ensure broad coverage, vaccination teams will visit households and conduct outreach activities at public locations such as schools, markets, worship centres, motor parks, and other community hubs, ensuring that no eligible child is missed.

Dr. Ibrahim Akinwunmi Mustafa, Permanent Secretary of the LSPHCB, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting the health of every child in the State.

He appealed to parents, caregivers, community leaders, and residents to support the vaccination teams and make children available for immunization throughout the campaign.

Mustafa also urged Lagos residents to cooperate fully with health workers and embrace the initiative, describing it as a critical step in safeguarding public health and preventing the spread of polio in the State