Lagos seeks voluntary blood donations amid population growth

Amid challenges posed by a population estimated at 30 million, health authorities in Lagos have renewed calls for sustained voluntary blood donations to meet the state’s growing yearly demand.

Officials warned that without a reliable supply, critical medical interventions, including emergency surgeries, childbirth complications, and accident treatments, could be compromised.

To address the need, the Lagos State Blood Transfusion Service (LSBTS) organised a Voluntary Blood Donation Awareness and One-to-One Sensitisation Campaign at the Lagos State Government Secretariat Community, Alausa-Ikeja, as part of Blood Awareness Month activities. The campaign, themed “Voluntary Donors, Sustainable Blood: Securing Lagos State’s Blood Supply,” aimed to promote voluntary, non-remunerated donation through awareness talks, donor mobilisation, one-on-one sensitisation, and distribution of informational materials.

The Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said Lagos requires between 200,000 and 250,000 units of blood annually to meet healthcare needs. He disclosed that the state recorded about 141,000 units in the last cycle, representing roughly 70 per cent of the target, and commended residents who donate blood for saving lives during medical emergencies.

Describing blood as a “liquid organ,” Abayomi emphasised that blood transfusion is comparable to organ transplantation and must follow strict scientific protocols, including rigorous screening and precise donor-recipient matching, to prevent complications and transfusion-related infections. He reassured residents that donation poses no health risk to eligible, healthy individuals and encouraged young people to make blood donation a regular habit.

The Executive Secretary of LSBTS, Dr Bodunrin Osikomaiya, decried persistent myths that discourage blood donation, despite daily emergencies, deliveries, and accidents. She explained that the campaign took advocacy directly to the community, beginning with government offices, MDAs, and public spaces to stimulate wider participation.

Osikomaiya added that LSBTS is strengthening one-on-one sensitisation and opening its facilities to the public to improve transparency in blood collection, testing, processing, and storage.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Dr Kemi Ogunyemi, said blood demand is constant, spanning emergencies such as road traffic accidents, surgeries, and childbirth complications. She highlighted the administration’s modernisation of blood transfusion services, including digitisation, improved tracking, and strengthened safety protocols to ensure only screened and safe blood reaches patients.

Ogunyemi added that not all prospective donors are accepted, stressing the importance of robust screening processes and continuous training of laboratory and transfusion personnel to maintain global best practices. She urged residents to overcome fears and myths surrounding blood donation, noting that public confidence is central to sustaining the state’s blood supply.

The Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr Dayo Lajide, praised LSBTS and voluntary donors for their commitment, describing blood as a critical resource for effective healthcare delivery. She noted that demand often spikes during festive periods due to increased mobility and accidents, but stressed that the need persists year-round, making continuous campaigns essential for health system resilience.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Health, Dr Oluwatoni Adeyemi, said the campaign aligns with global blood donation advocacy. He noted that LSBTS has expanded digital platforms to help residents easily access information on where and how to donate blood throughout the year. He called on residents to take collective responsibility, stressing that blood donation should be a continuous civic duty rather than a one-off activity linked to campaigns.