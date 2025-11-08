Lagos to launch statewide polio response campaign to protect children

The Lagos State Government, through the Lagos State Primary Health Care Board (LSPHCB), in collaboration with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), the World Health Organisation (WHO), UNICEF, and other implementing partners, is set to commence a statewide Polio Outbreak Response (OBR) campaign.

The decision comes after the detection of an orphan circulating Variant Poliovirus Type 2 (cVPV2) in Makoko, Lagos Mainland Local Government Area.

The outbreak response is scheduled to begin today, Saturday, November 8, 2025, as part of concerted national and state efforts to interrupt poliovirus transmission and protect every child from the risk of paralysis.

According to the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Primary Health Care Board, Dr Ibrahim Akinwunmi Mustafa, routine environmental surveillance had previously detected the orphan cVPV2 isolation, indicating potential ongoing transmission in samples collected from the densely populated riverine community of Makoko.

Dr Mustafa emphasised the urgency of implementing a rapid and comprehensive response to boost population immunity and prevent further spread of the virus.

In a swift move to safeguard the lives of children, the Lagos State Government will conduct two intensive rounds of house-to-house vaccination campaigns across all 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas of the state.

The campaign will target all children under five years of age, regardless of their previous vaccination status, to ensure that every eligible child is protected. Each child will receive two drops of the novel Oral Polio Vaccine (nOPV2), which is safe, effective, and approved by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Dr Mustafa reaffirmed the State Government’s commitment to protecting the health and well-being of every child in Lagos.

He stated: “Our goal is to ensure that every eligible child in Lagos receives the polio vaccine and remains protected from paralysis.

The detection of this virus is a reminder that polio remains a threat until it is completely eradicated. We therefore urge all parents, caregivers, and community leaders to open their doors to health workers and cooperate fully with the vaccination teams.”

According to him, the state has strengthened its surveillance, vaccine logistics, and risk communication systems to ensure a smooth and successful campaign implementation.

The LSPHCB continues to coordinate with development partners, local government authorities, and community stakeholders to achieve optimal coverage and sustain public confidence in immunisation programmes.

Ahead of the campaign, the State Government has engaged critical stakeholders, including Local Government Chairmen, Traditional Rulers, Religious Leaders, Market Associations, and Health Workers’ Unions, to foster community participation and ownership.

Dr Mustafa assured that the vaccine to be administered has passed all required safety and quality assurance tests and will be provided at no cost.

Health workers have been adequately trained on proper vaccine administration, cold chain management, and adverse event monitoring to ensure the highest standards of safety and efficiency.

The Lagos State Government urges all parents, guardians, and residents to ensure that every child under five years old receives the two drops of the polio vaccine during this campaign.

Full cooperation from households and communities is vital to keep Lagos polio-freem and safeguard the health of future generations.