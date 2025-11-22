LASEPA maps out strategies against cholera outbreaks

• Tasks informal food, water vendors on Safe Hygiene Practices

LAGOS State government has said that it is committed to strengthening monitoring, improving sanitation standards, and empowering citizens with the knowledge they need to protect themselves and their families from cholera.

The General Manager of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), Dr Babatunde Ajayi, stated this at a one-day seminar cum training organised by LASEPA and United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), with funding from the Japanese government for informal food and water vendors and waste workers in flood-affected areas in Ikosi-Iseri Local Council Development Area to combat cholera outbreak.

Cholera is an acute diarrhoeal infection caused by the bacterium Vibrio cholerae, usually spread through contaminated food or water. It will be recalled that in 2024, Lagos recorded 1600 suspected cases of cholera, of which about 15 people died following a cholera outbreak in the state. In May 2025, another outbreak was reported, particularly in the Zongo community of Badagry West LCDA, with about 54 confirmed cases and 14 deaths.

Ajayi, represented by the Executive Assistant to the Governor on LASEPA, Tolulope Adebowale, stated that the sensitisation effort is not just another event—it is a call to action.

“Cholera remains a preventable disease, yet it continues to pose a significant public health risk, especially in densely populated urban centres like ours.

“In Lagos State, we recognise that environmental health is public health. Poor sanitation, unsafe water, and improper waste management create the conditions in which cholera thrives.

“This is why LASEPA, in line with the vision of the Lagos State government, is committed to strengthening environmental monitoring, improving sanitation standards, and empowering our citizens with the knowledge they need to protect themselves and their families.

“Today’s programme is designed to educate, engage, and equip communities with practical steps to prevent cholera outbreaks—steps as simple as proper handwashing, drinking safe water, maintaining clean surroundings, and reporting early symptoms. These small actions, taken consistently, can save lives.”

Ajayi applauded its partners in the health and environment sectors, as well as the community stakeholders who continue to collaborate with the agency.

“Together, we can reduce the environmental risk factors that enable diseases like cholera to spread.

As we begin today’s activities, I encourage everyone here to become ambassadors of safe hygiene practices. Let us carry this message back to our homes, schools, markets, and workplaces. A healthier Lagos begins with each one of us.”

In his presentation, the Field Coordinator of UNIDO, Charles Uzoma, stated that the major causes of the cholera outbreak in Lagos in 2024 were flood-induced water contamination, poor hygiene awareness, and weak enforcement.

He added that the sensitisation is not only about information sharing but empowering the participants with the knowledge to take the right decision on hygiene, imploring Lagos residents to be more conscious of drinking safe water and the harmful effects of indiscriminate waste disposal, which contaminates water sources during floods.

The Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Water Regulatory Commission, represented by Olanrewaju Owoturo, Director of Monitoring and Compliance, said the purpose of the programme was to sensitize residents on the causes and prevention of cholera and to equip them with the knowledge needed to reduce the spread of the disease.

Olanrewaju reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring a healthy life for residents. He advised Lagosians “to keep their environment clean, keep their food and water clean, and obtain water and food only from safe sources.”

Sanitarian Sobowale Abosede Adeola, who represented the Executive Chairman of Ikosi-Isheri LCDA, said the habits of some residents could trigger an outbreak of cholera and other communicable diseases. She urged residents to exercise caution and desist from open defecation.

A participant and the National Vice President of the Waste Workers Association of Nigeria (WAMAN), Modupe Adelaja, called on the Federal and local governments to join hands with the Lagos State Government in combating cholera. She also encouraged Lagosians to cultivate proper waste-management habits to promote healthier living.

Another participant, Olaiya Folakemi, a food vendor, urged fellow food vendors and Lagos residents to ensure that food is properly prepared with clean water to prevent the spread of diseases.