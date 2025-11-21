Again, Lagos govt dismisses claim of rising kidnapping along Gbagada Expressway

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Lagos State, Gboyega Akosile, has rubbished a notification alleging that kidnapping incidents along the Gbagada Expressway are on the rise.

According to Akosile, the notification, contained in a flyer, claimed to have been issued by the Lagos State government, is fake.

It read, “Dear Lagos State Residents, Trust this intel meets you well.

“We are writing to bring your attention to a critical security alert we have received from the Lagos State Police Command.

"According to the information provided, there has been an increase in kidnapping incidents along the Gbagada Expressway. The perpetrators are employing the 'one chance' method of targeting unsuspecting commuters.

"In light of this alarming situation, we strongly urge everyone to exercise extreme caution when commuting through this area. Please remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to ensure your personal safety. Avoid late nights and, if possible, consider alternative routes or means of transportation until the security situation is brought under control.

“We advise that you share this information with your family and friends, as heightened awareness and collective vigilance are crucial in maintaining the safety and well-being of our community.”

Reacting, Akosile said the notification, which had been debunked numerous times, is once again in circulation.

He shared on X, “Good morning Lagos, please beware of this fake news in circulation again! We’ve addressed it in the past, but purveyors of fakery are not tired of recycling this rubbish. Kindly ignore it. Thank you.”

In other news, the Lagos State Government has announced traffic diversion plans for the Y2025 Capital City Race scheduled for early hours of Saturday, 22nd November, 2025, between 6.00 and 9.00 am.

The 10km race, organised by the Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC) in collaboration with the Capital City Race Organisers, will start from Ikeja Shopping Mall through Billings Way to Kudirat Abiola Way to Opebi link bridge, Adeniyi Jones, Oba Akran (LASUTH), ending up at Arch Bishop Vining Memorial Church on Oba Akinjobi Way, Ikeja.

In line with this development, some roads, junctions, and intersections along the race routes will be partially closed to traffic during the competition and opened intermittently as the race progresses.

Officers of the Nigerian Police, the Federal Road Safety Corps, and the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority will be on duty to guide motorists and ensure safety.

Motorists are advised to be patient as the partial road closure is part of the plan to manage traffic during the Capital City Race.