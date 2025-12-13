‘Legislate walking to reduce soaring healthcare costs’

A university don has called on the Nigerian government to mandate walking for all citizens, arguing that the legislative enforcement of physical activity could lead to a significant reduction in the nation’s escalating healthcare expenditure.

Lecturer, Department of Actuarial Science and Insurance, University of Lagos, Prof. Tajudeen Olalekan Yusuf, spoke during the 2025 Walk for Life, Peace and Unity. The annual 10km health awareness event, organised by the Human Concern Foundation International (HCFI), aims to promote well-being, unity, and peaceful coexistence.

Speaking at the event, which began at LASPARK Gardens, Jibowu, and proceeded to the Maryland Roundabout before returning to the starting point, Yusuf positioned walking as a simple yet powerful public health intervention.

“If the government can legislate mandatory walking for citizens, I assure you it will drastically cut down our budget on curative medicine. Prevention is better than cure. Walking helps prevent all kinds of illnesses,” Yusuf said.

The academic, who described walking as his personal lifestyle, claimed the habit had rendered hospital visits and even the use of common over-the-counter painkillers unnecessary for him. “Walking helps prevent avoidable diseases and cuts down on healthcare spending,” he emphasised.

Beyond the economic and physical benefits, Prof. Yusuf also highlighted the spiritual significance of regular exercise, noting its role in Islamic acts of worship. He quoted the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) on the spiritual reward of each step taken towards the mosque, which “wipes away a sin and raises one’s rank before Allah.”

Participants in the two-hour, 20-minute event were seen engaging in a brisk walk while chanting words of remembrance of Allah , carrying banners with messages such as “Walk for Life, Work for Peace, and Unity.

Yusuf lauded the HCFI for assembling participants but stressed that the habit should be adopted as a consistent lifestyle, not merely a yearly event.

This sentiment was echoed by other organisations present, including the Muslim Congress (TMC), whose Secretary General, Alhaji Taiwo Adesina, urged participants to be intentional about walking, noting its ability to naturally boost endorphin levels and promote well-being.

The Walk for Life theme, ‘Peace and Unity,’ was explained by the Convener and Executive Director of HCFI, Prof. Ibrahim Oreagba, who stressed the urgent need for harmony.

“At this point in time in our country, we need peace and unity. We believe we all have a lot to benefit from one another when we work together in a peaceful environment,” Prof. Oreagba said.

He added that walking for at least 30 minutes daily is vital for reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases and supporting mental wellness.

Other speakers warned against the growing prevalence of sedentary habits. The Coordinator of the Centre for Global Peace Initiative (CGPI), Alhaji Saheed Gbadebo, cautioned against excessive mobile phone use at home, explaining how being captive to our mobile phones contributes to a harmful sedentary lifestyle.

Meanwhile, Hajia Basirat Bisiriyu Oreagba, representing Al-Mu’minaat, shared her personal experience of overcoming initial apprehension about the 10km distance, confirming that walking was very healthy and uplifting, dispelling the misconception that it causes stress or fatigue, especially among women.

The Executive Secretary of MPAC Nigeria, Mal. Kazeem Akindunbi,

summarised the collective benefit, stating: “It strengthens the body, calms the mind, and creates space for reflection, helping build healthier and more balanced individuals ready to contribute positively to society.”