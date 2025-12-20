LUTH opens new dermatology centre to tackle skin health burden

Consultant Dermatologist and Nodal Officer, SERVICOM, LUTH, Dr. Ayesha Omolara Akinkugbe (left); Head, Dermatology Unit, Medicine Department, Professor Olusola Ayanlowo; Chief Medical Director; Prof. Wasiu Adeyemo; guest speaker, Prof. Adebola Ogunbiyi; and Consultant Dermatologist, Dr. Erere Otrofanowei during the event.

The Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) has opened a new dermatology centre aimed at improving the diagnosis, treatment, and research of skin diseases in Nigeria and across West Africa.

The facility, located at the LUTH Yaba annex, was commissioned recently and is expected to address long-standing gaps in dermatology care, training, and infrastructure in the country.

Speaking at the commissioning, the Chief Medical Director of LUTH, Prof. Wasiu Lanre Adeyemo, described the centre as a major step forward for a medical specialty that has been largely neglected despite the high burden of skin diseases.

Skin diseases are among the top 10 causes of morbidity worldwide, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). However, their true impact in Nigeria remains poorly documented and under-recognised.

“The burden and morbidity of skin disorders are grossly underrated,” a consultant dermatologist at the University of Ibadan and guest speaker at the event, Prof. Adebola Ogunbiyi said.

She explained that skin conditions significantly affect people’s quality of life, productivity, and mental well-being, noting that many conditions common among Africans are treatable when patients access proper medical care.

“Skin diseases can be very stigmatising. Some people dress to hide their condition, not because of what they want to wear. Others avoid social interactions entirely,” Ogunbiyi said.

“All skin diseases are treatable or manageable if people go to the right place and see a dermatologist. Unfortunately, many patients still pay out-of-pocket for care, even though these conditions cause serious social and psychological distress.” She added.

Nigeria’s dermatology sector faces several challenges, including poor infrastructure, limited training spaces, and shortages of specialists such as dermatologists, dermatology nurses, and dermatopathologists. These gaps often delay diagnosis and treatment.

Ogunbiyi also warned of the re-emergence of neglected tropical skin diseases such as leprosy, scabies, and head lice, while people living with albinism continue to face high risks of skin tumours.

The new LUTH dermatology centre is designed to respond to these challenges. According to Prof. Adeyemo, the facility will serve as a hub for patient care, research, and specialist training.

The centre will offer comprehensive dermatology services, including advanced diagnostic tests such as patch testing, prick testing, and immunofluorescence studies. Treatment options will include phototherapy, cryotherapy, electrocautery, and plasmapheresis for autoimmune skin disorders.

Surgical services such as biopsies, wound care with biological dressings, and cosmetic procedures will also be available. In addition, the centre will provide aesthetic services including chemical peels, laser treatments, Botox injections, hair transplants, and scar revision.

To reach underserved communities, the facility will also deploy tele-dermatology services.

Focus on research and training

The centre will prioritise research on skin conditions affecting Africans, including skin of colour studies, tropical dermatology, community-based skin health research, and the evaluation of indigenous therapies. Other areas of focus include genomics, pharmacogenomics, and the use of artificial intelligence in dermatology.

“We need reliable surveillance data on skin diseases to guide policy and planning,” Ogunbiyi said, expressing optimism that the centre would help expand residency training and reduce Nigeria’s specialist shortage.

She also called for collaboration with other medical specialties, public health units, ICT departments, international partners, and government agencies such as NAFDAC and the Standards Organisation of Nigeria.

Community outreach through school health programmes, rural clinics and public awareness campaigns, she added, would be key to extending the centre’s impact beyond Lagos.

Funding and policy concerns

Ogunbiyi stressed that sustainability would depend on diversified funding through services, institutional support, research grants, donations, and partnerships with pharmaceutical companies.She also urged the government to include dermatology services under the National Health Insurance Scheme.

“Skin disease care should be covered by health insurance so people can access treatment easily,” she said.

A regional centre of excellence

Providing global context, Ogunbiyi referenced a recent World Health Assembly resolution recognising the burden of skin diseases, particularly in developing countries where many cases remain undiagnosed and untreated. She said the LUTH centre has the potential to become a regional leader in dermatology care, training, and research.

The vision for the centre, Adeyemo said, began under the immediate past CMD of LUTH, Prof. Chris Bode, and took about 18 months to complete. The three-storey building was fully funded by the Federal Government under its Renewed Hope Agenda.

The facility is equipped with solar-powered inverters to ensure uninterrupted services and a comfortable working environment for healthcare professionals.

“If we are serious about reversing brain drain, we must provide modern facilities,” Adeyemo said, adding that many Nigerians currently travel abroad for skin treatment.

Legacy and hope

Prof. Yetunde Mercy Olumide, who commissioned the centre, described it as a “centre of excellence” that would improve patient outcomes and strengthen dermatology training in Nigeria.

Now 83, Olumide recalled practising dermatology in poor conditions decades ago but said she was grateful to witness the new facility.

“When you treat a patient, the environment also matters. This centre will make patients happy and support healing,” she said.

With over 2,000 known skin diseases worldwide, Nigerian hospitals are seeing a shift from mostly infectious skin conditions to non-communicable disorders such as eczema, psoriasis, pigmentary disorders, autoimmune diseases, and skin cancers.

Beyond physical symptoms, these conditions often carry emotional and financial costs. Chronic skin diseases have been linked to anxiety, depression, and social isolation, while treatment costs can place a heavy burden on families.

As Nigeria confronts growing health challenges, the new dermatology centre at LUTH offers renewed hope, signalling a commitment to bring skin health out of the shadows and into the centre of public health planning.