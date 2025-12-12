Minister launches national next-gen health data platform

The Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Ali Pate, launches the Multi-Source Data Analytics and Triangulation (MSDAT)

In a major stride towards strengthening Nigeria’s health information system, the Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Ali Pate, has launched the Multi-Source Data Analytics and Triangulation (MSDAT).

The minister unveiled the platform during the ministry’s just-concluded Joint Annual Review (JAR) 2025 of the health sector in Abuja.

The innovative platform is poised to revolutionise the way health data is accessed, analysed, and utilised nationwide.

The MSDAT platform, developed by eHealth4everyone in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, is a robust data analytics and visualisation tool designed to significantly improve access to key health data across various indicators from multiple standard data sources.

The platform enables policymakers, researchers, and general public health analysts to track health performance, analyse trends, and make evidence-based decisions; all from a user-friendly interface.

Speaking at the launch, Pate highlighted the importance of leveraging technology to improve the health system.

“The Integration of tools such as MSDAT strengthens Nigeria’s pathway to a single source of truth when it comes to accessing health data.”, he said.

MSDAT integrates data from various health programs, including immunisation, maternal and child health, disease surveillance, and facility reporting systems.

Users can filter data by state, local government area, or facility level, compare indicators over time, and even download charts instantly.

According to the developer, one of the standout features of MSDAT is its predictive analytics, which uses advanced algorithms to forecast future health trends, enabling proactive interventions rather than reactive responses.

Public health experts who are already familiar with the MSDAT platform at the JAR event praised the tool for its potential to support more targeted health interventions.

The ability to identify coverage gaps, compare performance across indicators, and discover relationships between indicators makes MSDAT a critical asset for planning and resource allocation.

Furthermore, the developer ensured that the platform was designed to support interoperability and continuous updates.

Head, M and E, DHPRS of the health ministry, Dr Anthony Adoghe, said the platform is not static.

“It will continue to evolve and include more datasets like human resources, health infrastructure, and emergency preparedness,” he said

Ogeh AjiriOghene from the SWAP Coordination office present at the launch said the tool would empower the Ministry and its partners to make faster, smarter decisions, adding that it is a critical step in achieving Universal Health Coverage goals.

As Nigeria seeks to close its healthcare gaps and optimise service delivery, tools like MSDAT represent a beacon of innovation driven by homegrown solutions and powered by local expertise.

With strong government support and stakeholder engagement, MSDAT is set to become a cornerstone of Nigeria’s health data ecosystem.