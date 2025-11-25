NAPHDA, Pathfinder International launch free HPV screening initiative

In an empowering initiative commemorating World Cervical Cancer Day, the Nasarawa State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NAPHDA), in partnership with Pathfinder International, have launched a comprehensive free cervical cancer screening program for women and vaccination against the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) for adolescent girls in Kwandere, Lafia.

The program was inaugurated by Her Excellency Hajiya Salifat Abdullahi Sule, the First Lady of Nasarawa State.

Hajiya Salifat Sule passionately appealed to women to take advantage of the opportunity to protect their health.

“Health is wealth. Let us help ourselves by utilising this free cervical cancer screening provided by the state government and our partners for the well-being of our children,” she pleaded.

The First Lady emphasised the importance of regular cervical cancer screening and ensuring that young girls receive their HPV vaccinations. She encouraged women to seek medical attention promptly if they experience any symptoms, highlighting that early detection can save lives.

On his part, Dr. Gaza Gowona, the Commissioner of Health, represented by Permanent Secretary Dr. John Damina, reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to ensuring that vaccines and necessary medical equipment are readily available at designated treatment centres for the beneficiaries.

He lauded the First Lady for her unwavering dedication to addressing health issues and praised the Executive Secretary of NAPHDA, Dr. Usman Iskilu Saleh, for spearheading the cervical cancer screening initiative.

Acknowledging the First Lady’s significant role in the success of previous health initiatives, including the measles and rubella vaccination campaign, the Executive Secretary noted that these efforts positioned Nasarawa State at the forefront of vaccine administration.

He commended Kwandere community and their traditional ruler, Sangarin Kwandere, for their support.

Fatima Maho, State Coordinator of Pathfinder International, expressed delight in the collaboration with the state government to promote awareness and encourage HPV vaccination.

“My final call to you is to ensure you screen, educate, and vaccinate,” she urged, assuring the community that subsequent screenings would follow in the coming year.

Dr. Bosede Ezekiel, the World Health Organisation (WHO) State Coordinator, speaking on behalf of other partners, commended the state government for creating a supportive environment for partners to assist the community effectively.

She praised Pathfinder International for its significant contributions to the cervical cancer screening and HPV immunisation efforts.

Marvellous Andrew, a beneficiary of the free medical outreach, expressed her gratitude towards the state government and Pathfinder International for launching the timely program, which would allow her to ascertain her cervical cancer status.

The medical outreach initiative aims to screen over 100 women in the state, with immediate treatment options available for those who test positive for cervical cancer.

Through this collaborative effort, NAPHDA and Pathfinder International are taking significant steps to reduce cervical cancer risk and promote public health in Nasarawa State.