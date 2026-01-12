NARD may resume strike if FG fails to fulfill demands – Ogun doctors

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) in Ogun State, on Monday, said that the body’s National Executive Council (NEC) may embark on the planned nationwide strike if the Federal Government fails to fulfil its demands at the expiration of the two-week suspension.

Recalled that NARD suspended its nationwide strike following a direct presidential intervention led by the Vice President Kashim Shettima and persuasion from key stakeholders.

But, speaking on the suspension, the President of NARD at Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Abeokuta, Dr. Quadri Olanipekun, said that the association hoped the federal government would fulfil its promise on the demands, or the doctors may embark on strike at the end of the two-week suspension.

Olanipekun lamented the FG’s neglect of the doctors’ demands, including non-payment of areas, inadequate medical equipment, 18 months’ unpaid salaries for doctors, six months’ unpaid salaries for House Officers, and the unjust termination of members’ appointments, as well as long working periods, among others, stressing that the body called off the strike because of its implications for the masses.

He urged the FG to consider the welfare of the doctors who refuse to seek greener pastures and remain working in federal government hospitals because of their love for their country, and expressed regret that about 20,000 doctors have left the profession in the last five years, with fewer than 10,000 remaining in the field.

He said, “We may have to go on strike. I cannot decide. It is the NEC that can decide on the next move, whether we go on strike or not. If FG fail to stick to their words, the NEC will decide on the next move. But at least we are hoping we will get something tangible.”

“Since there is a certain level of commitment, we are still hoping, as doctors are not strike-mongers. We have started our strike today at 12 am. You know, we had a three-week strike in November, and I hope the FG will stick to their words.”

“The masses need to know that this struggle is for them. In the last five years, we have had around 20,000 resident doctors, but now we have nothing less than 10,000, simply because most of them have travelled for greener pastures.”

“In the midst of all this, we have doctors who are owed 18 months’ salaries, we have house officers who are owed as much as four to five months, you have our areas not paid for, and we have long working hours because of the shortage of doctors,” he added.

Also, the President of NARD at Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Aro, Abeokuta, Dr. Chidi Ikwumezie, said that he could not speak on behalf of the NEC but hoped that all NARD demands agreed upon by the FG would be fulfilled before the two-week suspension expires.

“I cannot speak for every member of the National Executive Council (NEC), but we are hopeful that all that is agreed upon will be done,” Ikwumezie said.