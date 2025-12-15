NCoS, NHIA move to integrate inmates in national health insurance coverage

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) and the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) have announced a collaborative effort to integrate inmates into the national health insurance coverage.

The initiative aims to ensure that all individuals, including those in correctional facilities, have access to essential healthcare services.

At a meeting on Monday in Abuja, the leadership of the two agencies noted that healthcare is a critical component of rehabilitation, especially for the vulnerable and those behind bars.

Controller General of Corrections, Sylvester Nwakuche, who led a delegation to the office of the Director General and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the NHIA, Dr. Ohiri Kelechi, emphasised that, as citizens of Nigeria, inmates should be able to benefit from health insurance to ensure they remain healthy even during incarceration.

He said, “Ensuring that inmates receive necessary healthcare is a critical component of their rehabilitation and reintegration into society.

“This initiative not only addresses immediate health needs but also contributes to reducing recidivism by supporting the health and well-being of inmates.”

Nwakuche explained that sometimes inmates who needed to be referred to outside hospitals for immediate health care often face challenges of payment for health services; therefore, the health insurance coverage will ensure that unnecessary fatalities are avoided.

He said the correctional centres are homes to some of the most vulnerable individuals in society, including women, children and babies born in custody, hence, they need a robust insurance health coverage.

“I am here to see how my inmates could be captured into the national health insurance scheme so that their medical needs and essentials can be met, bringing hope to those in detention,” he adds.

While assuring his agency’s utmost commitment to the initiative, Dr. Kelechi said NHIA has the mandate to provide health insurance to all Nigerians, including the vulnerable.

He said, “It is our duty to extend the benefits of the national health insurance scheme to all citizens, including those in correctional facilities.

“Every individual deserves access to quality healthcare, irrespective of their circumstances.”

As part of the initiative, both organisations are expected to work together to develop a comprehensive plan that incorporates inmates into the existing health insurance system.

The integration, according to the agencies, is expected to provide services such as preventive care, mental health support, and treatment for chronic diseases.

The NCoS and NHIA expressed their commitment to ensuring that the rights and health of inmates are prioritised within the national healthcare framework, further supporting the broader goal of sustainable health and rehabilitation for all Nigerians.