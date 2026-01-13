New centre brings specialist obesity treatment to Southeast

Access to specialist bariatric and weight management services has expanded in Nigeria’s Southeast following the launch of a new Getslim Bariatric Center facility in Onitsha, Anambra State.

The centre was opened through a partnership between Getslim Bariatric Center and Rose Specialist Hospital, a private healthcare facility located on Njoku Crescent in the Oyolu Fighter area of Onitsha. The hospital is known for providing multidisciplinary medical services, round-the-clock patient care, and diagnostic and treatment support.

The collaboration is aimed at addressing the rising burden of obesity and related non-communicable diseases, including diabetes, cardiovascular conditions and metabolic disorders. Until now, many patients in the Southeast seeking bariatric care have had to travel to Lagos, Abuja or outside the country for treatment.

With the launch of the Onitsha facility, patients in Anambra and neighbouring states will have access to structured weight-loss programmes, comprehensive medical assessments and bariatric surgical procedures delivered under medical supervision.

Speaking on the partnership, the Managing Director of Getslim Bariatric Center said the initiative was designed to integrate specialised obesity care into a healthcare facility already trusted by the local population.

“Obesity is a significant public health challenge. By partnering with Rose Specialist Hospital, we are making specialist interventions accessible to residents in Onitsha and neighbouring areas, reducing barriers to care and improving long-term health outcomes,” he said.

The organisers said the initiative aligns with broader public health goals and national efforts to improve the management of non-communicable diseases while strengthening the availability of specialised medical services within the region.