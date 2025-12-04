‘Nigerian doctors are well-trained, highly sought after globally’

The Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) has said Nigerian doctors remain highly sought after across the world due to the quality of their training and their ability to adapt to diverse medical environments.

Speaking in Abuja at the induction ceremony for 339 foreign-trained medical graduates and nine foreign-trained dental graduates who passed the council’s assessment examination, the Registrar of MDCN, Prof. Fatima Kyari, said the government is committed to retaining young medical professionals rather than losing them to advanced countries.

Kyari noted that the medical profession is under intense global scrutiny and urged the inductees to familiarise themselves with the Code of Medical Ethics in Nigeria. “Nigerian doctors are sought after globally because our doctors are well-trained,” she said.

She advised the new doctors to uphold the highest ethical standards in their practice, stressing that any breach of professional conduct attracts strict investigation and sanctions.

“If a doctor is reported for professional or character breach, the case is investigated by the Medical and Dental Practitioners Investigating Panel. If found wanting, it is referred to the Disciplinary Tribunal, which can issue penalties ranging from warnings to suspension or even total erasure of their names from the register,” she explained.

Kyari warned the inductees against making any illegal payments for housemanship placement.