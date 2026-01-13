OOUTH denies imposing unprofessional duties on nurses

The management of the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu, has debunked allegations that it compelled its nurses to carry out cleaning duties due to the ongoing Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU) strike, which has kept some hospital workers, including cleaners, away from work for over a month.

Speaking on the development, the Chief Medical Director, Dr. Oluwabunmi Fatungase, described the allegations as “unsubstantiated, baseless, fake, and a figment of the imagination of the writer.”

The claims were reportedly made by the Elegant Nurses Forum in a statement signed by one Abiodun Thomas, which alleged that some hospitals, including OOUTH, were forcing nurses to carry out cleaning and sanitation duties in the absence of cleaners who are part of the JOHESU strike.

The forum described the alleged practice as highly unethical, unlawful, professionally degrading and a direct assault on the integrity of the nursing profession, and demanded the immediate cessation of all forms of intimidation, threats and coercion of nurses into performing cleaning or other menial duties outside their professional scope.

However, OOUTH management denied the allegations, insisting that nurses are treated with dignity and respect befitting their profession.

A statement by the hospital read in part: “The attention of the management of Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH) has been drawn to a news report alleging that nurses in public hospitals, including OOUTH, are being compelled to perform unprofessional duties as a result of the ongoing JOHESU national strike.

“The report, purportedly signed by Nurse Thomas Abiodun Olamide on behalf of the Elegant Nurses Forum, was published by several online platforms and blogs without due verification.

“The management categorically states that the claims as they relate to OOUTH are false, misleading, and entirely baseless. At no time has any member of staff—medical or non-medical—been pressured, instructed, or compelled to perform duties outside the scope of their professional cadre.

“The public is hereby assured that activities at Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu, continue to be managed with the highest level of professionalism and respect for all healthcare workers, including nurses.

“Staff welfare, teamwork, and adherence to ethical standards remain top priorities. Despite the ongoing industrial action, no medical personnel at OOUTH have been forced to undertake duties beyond their professional responsibilities or in violation of established practice.”

The Acting Director of Nursing Services, Mrs. Folasade Fawole, also confirmed that nurses at OOUTH are not, and have never been, subjected to unconducive working conditions.

She said: “While nurses may take personal initiatives to keep their immediate workspaces tidy, cleaning of wards and clinic areas is not part of nurses’ official duties, and at no time have nurses been compelled to undertake such tasks.”

The management of the teaching hospital reiterated its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of patient care, staff welfare and a conducive working environment.

The statement added that the hospital would continue to engage relevant authorities and stakeholders to address any concerns and ensure smooth service delivery within ethical and professional boundaries.