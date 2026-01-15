PCN tasks foreign-trained pharmacists on ethical conduct

The Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN) has urged foreign-trained pharmacy graduates to uphold high ethical standards and demonstrate strong leadership in the delivery of quality pharmaceutical services to support sustainable healthcare delivery in Nigeria.

The Registrar of the council, Ibrahim Ahmed, made the call during the induction ceremony of 175 participants of the Foreign Pharmacy Graduate Orientation Programme (FPGOP) in Abuja. He noted that rapid advances in science and growing patient safety concerns require pharmacists to continuously update their competencies and professional skills.

Ahmed explained that the PCN is implementing the Mandatory Continuing Professional Development (MCPD) programme, which he described as critical to professional practice and a key requirement for licensure. According to him, the initiative aligns with World Health Organisation (WHO) resolutions for health professionals and directives issued by the Federal Ministry of Health at the maiden National Health Summit in 1996.

He said the MCPD programme is designed to ensure the continued relevance of pharmacists within the healthcare team, with patient welfare as the central focus.

Ahmed further noted that globally, pharmacy graduates are statutorily required to undergo a 12-month continuous internship under the supervision of a registered and currently licensed pharmacist in a council-approved internship centre.

According to him, the internship period serves not only as a training phase but also as preparation for future professional opportunities. He described pharmacy as a noble profession that offers wide-ranging career prospects in industries, community and hospital practice, administration, research, academia and other fields, including information technology, journalism, publishing and governance.

Ahmed said the inductees had completed the orientation programme at designated centres in line with the PCN (Establishment) Act, 2022, and passed the required examinations. He explained that the programme is designed to familiarise foreign-trained pharmacists with the realities of pharmaceutical practice in Nigeria and other tropical settings.

He warned that the council has zero tolerance for professional misconduct, stressing that any violation of ethical standards would be thoroughly investigated by the PCN Investigating Panel. Where a prima facie case is established, he said the matter would be referred to the disciplinary tribunal, which could result in sanctions, including suspension or removal of the pharmacist’s name from the professional register.

In her remarks, the Chairman of PCN, Wosilat Giwa, said Nigeria’s pharmaceutical sector is at a critical turning point, with growing emphasis on local drug manufacturing, research and innovation, access to safe and quality medicines, and the strengthening of primary healthcare services.

Giwa told the inductees that their expertise is urgently needed to optimise medication therapy management, adding that the investments made by their families should be reflected in service to humanity.

She noted that the pharmacy profession is evolving rapidly, driven by advancements in artificial intelligence, personalised medicine and biotechnology, and urged the new inductees to remain dynamic and impactful in their practice.

Giwa described the FPGOP as a quality control mechanism that equips foreign-trained pharmacists with the clinical, legal, regulatory and social competencies required to practise in Nigeria. She said the completion of the programme demonstrates the resilience and adaptability expected of modern pharmacists.

“You are now positioned to integrate your expertise with the unique realities of our healthcare system,” she said. “As you take your oath today, you must recognise that your role in public health reflects the trust reposed in you by society. The PCN therefore mandates strict adherence to the highest ethical standards of the profession.”