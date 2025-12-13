PSHAN recognises 26 champions, seeks increased private-sector investment in healthcare

In a renewed quest to accelerate Nigeria’s progress toward Universal Health Coverage (UHC), the Private Sector Health Alliance of Nigeria (PSHAN) held its 2025 Annual Awards ceremony virtually recently. The event convened leaders across government, NGOs, and private sector organisations under the theme “Champions for Change: Celebrating Impact”.

PSHAN Board Chairman, Mr. Jim Ovia, described the awards as “a powerful reminder of our collective responsibility to drive real impact.” MD/CEO of PSHAN, Dr. Tinuola Akinbolagbe, reinforced the power of collaboration and the private sector’s commitment to improving the healthcare system. Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, CFR, Chairman of Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, underscored that private sector unity can transform national health outcomes, stating that “PSHAN has shown that when the private sector unites behind a shared vision for health, extraordinary things happen.”

Delivering the keynote, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, Assistant Director-General, WHO, emphasised the shared responsibility to advance Nigeria through equitable and resilient health systems. Dr. Salma Ibrahim Anas, Special Adviser to the President on Health, in her keynote, commended PSHAN’s catalytic role in PHC revitalisation, health security, emergency preparedness, and RMNCH through its Adopt-A-Healthcare-Facility Programme (ADHFP), urging partners to scale sustainable health solutions.

Speakers including Ms. Zouera Youssoufou (CEO,Aliko Dangote Foundation), Mr. Tola Adeyemi (MD, KPMG West Africa), and Mr. Nonso Okpala (CEO, VFD Group) echoed the call for stronger accountability, data-driven innovation, and multi-sector partnerships.

This year’s ceremony highlighted PSHAN’s progress through ADHFP, a transformative model for strengthening Primary Health Care, with notable contributions from partners like The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation and MTN Foundation.

Awards were presented across five categories and twenty-five subcategories, celebrating outstanding leadership, innovation, and contributions to a healthier Nigeria. A special recognition award was presented to WHO Nigeria for its exceptional support to PSHAN’s mission in 2025.

The event concluded with a clear call-to-action urging stakeholders to increase sustainable investment in health, strengthen transparent, collaborative partnerships to accelerate progress toward national health goals and the SDGs and also adopt PHCs across Nigeria.

PSHAN extends sincere appreciation to all partners, speakers, nominees, and awardees, reaffirming its commitment to driving innovation, collaboration, and a healthier future for Nigerians.