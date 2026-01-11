Sanwo-Olu orders probe into death of Chimamanda Adichie’s son

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has ordered a full investigation into allegations of medical negligence following the death of Nkanu Nnamdi, the 21-month-old son of celebrated Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, who reportedly died at a private hospital in Lagos.

The Lagos State Government announced the decision in a statement released on Saturday, confirming that it had received an account from Adichie detailing the circumstances surrounding the death of her son. Nkanu Nnamdi, one of Adichie’s twin sons, was reported to have died on January 6 after a brief illness.

The statement, signed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Dr Kemi Ogunyemi, described the incident as deeply distressing and extended condolences to the author and her family, noting that the loss of a child is a profound tragedy.

According to the statement, Governor Sanwo-Olu has directed the Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA) to immediately commence a comprehensive, independent and transparent investigation into the incident.

The probe is expected to establish both the immediate and underlying causes of the child’s death and determine whether there were lapses in professional conduct or medical standards.

“The Lagos State Government places the highest premium on human life and maintains zero tolerance for medical negligence or unprofessional conduct in any health facility operating within the state,” the statement said.

It added that HEFAMAA has already begun its inquiry and has visited the medical facility involved as part of the ongoing investigation.

The agency is expected to conduct a detailed review of all relevant medical records, reports and allegations connected to the case.

The government further stated that HEFAMAA would work in collaboration with the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) and other relevant regulatory bodies to ensure that the investigation meets professional and ethical standards.

According to the statement, the scope of the investigation will encompass adherence to established clinical protocols, patient safety standards, the professional conduct of healthcare personnel, and the specific roles and responsibilities of all parties involved in the child’s treatment.

The Lagos State Government assured the public that the findings of the investigation would be made public once concluded, in line with its commitment to transparency and accountability in the health sector.

“Any individual or institution found culpable of negligence, professional misconduct or regulatory violations will face appropriate sanctions in accordance with the law,” the statement said.

The government also appealed to residents to remain calm and refrain from speculation while the investigation is ongoing, stressing that premature conclusions could undermine the integrity of the process.

In recent years, Lagos State authorities have reiterated efforts to strengthen oversight of private and public health facilities through regulatory agencies such as HEFAMAA, amid recurring concerns about patient safety, standards of care and accountability within the healthcare system.

The state government reaffirmed its commitment to protecting health, and also said it will make public all of its findings during the probe.

“Findings of the investigation will be made public as soon as the process is concluded, in the interest of transparency and public accountability,” the statement added.