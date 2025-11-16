Sokoto records eight Dengue fever cases

The Sokoto State Government has confirmed an outbreak of Dengue Fever, with eight verified cases in Sokoto metropolis, including Sokoto North and South.

The Ministry of Health, on Sunday, advised all public and private health facilities about rising reports of fever and severe malaria-like symptoms in several communities, urging health workers to improve surveillance and case detection efforts.

Health Commissioner Faruk Abubakar announced that the state is taking proactive measures to prevent the spread of mosquito-borne diseases. He noted that while many reported symptoms resemble malaria, they require different management.

“All healthcare workers are now on high alert and must maintain a strong suspicion of Dengue Fever in patients who present with fever, headache, joint pain, body aches, or rash—especially if malaria rapid diagnostic tests are negative or if symptoms persist despite treatment,” the advisory stated.

The ministry has also instructed all healthcare facilities to immediately notify the Local Government Area (LGA) Disease Surveillance and Notification Officers of any suspected cases and to ensure proper sample collection for confirmation. Abubakar further cautioned clinicians against using common nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) such as ibuprofen and aspirin in suspected Dengue cases, recommending paracetamol for fever management instead, due to the risk of bleeding complications.

The state emphasized the importance of strict Infection Prevention and Control measures, proper waste disposal, and community engagement to eliminate mosquito breeding sites. Healthcare workers are urged to report any unusual spikes in fever, clusters of cases, or deaths to the Disease Surveillance Office or the State Epidemiology Unit without delay.

“We encourage all health workers to remain vigilant and cooperate fully with public health authorities to manage and report cases promptly,” the commissioner added, commending their ongoing dedication to safeguarding the health of residents. Dengue Fever, transmitted by the Aedes mosquito, has been re-emerging in parts of Nigeria, leading to increased monitoring by health authorities.

It is worth recalling that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) investigated a strange illness identified in parts of Sokoto State last April. The centre deployed the National Rapid Response Team to work with the Sokoto Ministry of Health to respond to the incident.

Director-General of NCDC, Dr Jide Idris, stated that the agency was notified by the state’s Ministry of Health on March 21, 2024, of reported cases of children presenting with symptoms, including abdominal distension due to rapid onset of fluids in the abdomen, fever, vomiting and weight loss from Isa Local Council. He noted that most of the cases were children aged four to 13 years and some adults from different settlements across the state.

About 164 suspected cases with four deaths were reported, namely: Isa Bargaja has 22, Isa North (17), Isa South (98), Tozai (12), Tsabre (four) and Turba (11). A similar incident was documented in 2023 without a definitive diagnosis.