SQHN calls for local solutions, stronger healthcare standards in Nigeria

The Society for Quality in Healthcare in Nigeria (SQHN) has urged the adoption of locally driven solutions and the strengthening of healthcare standards nationwide, emphasising the importance of improving patient safety and the quality of care.

The call was made during SQHN’s 2025 Annual Conference and memorial lecture in honour of Professors Emmanuel Adeyemo and Oyinade Elebute, held in Lagos.

The Society highlighted its ongoing mission to advance healthcare quality through collaboration, training, and policy engagement.

Speaking at the conference, a member of SQHN’s Board of Trustees, Mrs. Fola Laoye, said the Society is committed to institutionalising a culture of quality in Nigerian healthcare.

She noted that improving healthcare quality is both a professional duty and a moral responsibility, stressing that every patient should experience care that is safe, effective, and dignified.

She added that the conference provides a platform for learning, collaboration, and driving innovation in healthcare delivery.

The event featured a keynote address by Dr. Don Berwick, co-founder of the Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI), who highlighted the shared global responsibility to advance healthcare quality. He commended SQHN as a “gem” in Nigeria and stated that IHI is ready to support national efforts to establish improvement skill standards for all healthcare providers.

Themed “Reimagining Healthcare Quality in Nigeria: Local Action, Global Insight, Lasting Impact,” the conference featured three panel discussions led by prominent figures in Nigeria’s healthcare system.

The panels examined quality as a foundation for Universal Health Coverage, the role of regulation in enhancing patient safety, and the impact of technology in delivering high-quality care.

SQHN noted that, now in its second decade, it continues to lead Nigeria’s healthcare quality movement through training, accreditation, standard-setting, and patient safety initiatives that reflect both international benchmarks and the realities of the Nigerian health system.

Highlighting persistent gaps in skilled birth attendance, neonatal mortality, and health insurance coverage, the Society said the 2025 conference aimed to catalyse concrete action, encourage partnerships, and promote evidence-based improvements in healthcare delivery.

In other news, in commemoration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a women-focused fintech platform, HerVest, in partnership with NemHealth, has empowered women through early detection, health education, and preventive care against breast cancer.

This was part of a two-stage initiative that included a live awareness session on Instagram titled “Health is Wealth: Why Women Should Prioritise Routine Checkups.” The session provided women with accessible information on early detection, signs of breast cancer, and lifestyle choices that support long-term health.

It was followed by a free breast cancer wellness check held at the HerVest headquarters in Yaba, Lagos. Medical professionals from NemHealth shared practical guidance on self-examinations, risk factors, and myths surrounding breast cancer in Africa.