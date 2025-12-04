Stakeholders blame poverty for rise in malnutrition

Stakeholders have attributed the persistent rise in malnutrition in Nigeria to poverty driven by insecurity and escalating food prices.

Speaking at the opening of the 2025 National Nutrition Week dialogue organised by the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning in Abuja, participants stressed that malnutrition is not caused by a lack of food, but by the inability of many Nigerians to afford a balanced diet amid rampant inflation.

Insecurity has disrupted farming activities, further driving up food costs beyond the reach of ordinary citizens. Statistics indicate that malnutrition remains a critical challenge. As of October 2025, approximately 5.4 million children under five in North-West and North-East Nigeria suffer from acute malnutrition, with 1.8 million experiencing severe acute malnutrition and 3.6 million facing moderate acute malnutrition. Additionally, around 800,000 pregnant or lactating women are affected.

In his welcome address, Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu, said this year’s theme, “Sustainable Nutrition for a Healthier and Productive Nigeria”, highlights the link between adequate nutrition, a productive workforce, and a resilient economy. He called for nutrition to remain a cross-cutting priority in national development planning.

Bagudu, represented by Acting Permanent Secretary, Dr Sampson Ebimaro, emphasised the government’s commitment to multi-faceted strategies combining sustainable agriculture.

Climate-smart technologies, and social protection programmes to safeguard food systems and improve nutritional outcomes.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Health, Uju Rochas-Anwukah, stressed the need for accurate data, private-sector involvement, and coordinated efforts to avoid duplication.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Steel Development, Dr Chris OsaIsokpunwu, noted that malnutrition rates are worsening, with 2.5 to 3 million children severely malnourished and about 15 million stunted. He urged stakeholders to collaborate, strengthen data collection, and improve coordination.

Director of Nutrition Information System at the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Abatta Emmanuel, added that clear roles for Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) are essential for effective policy implementation.