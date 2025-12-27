Stakeholders urge overhaul of health insurance scheme to save lives

Stakeholders in the health sector have called for an urgent overhaul of Nigeria’s health insurance scheme, warning that the prevailing cash-and-carry system in hospitals continues to claim avoidable lives.

The call was made on the eve of Christmas during a one-day free medical outreach in Port Harcourt, organised by the Mayor of Housing, My-ACE China, in collaboration with Meridian Hospitals Group and the Pilgrims Health Foundation (Africa).

The stakeholders decried situations where critically ill patients are denied treatment due to their inability to pay deposits, describing the practice as inhumane and symptomatic of a dysfunctional health insurance system. They lamented that the scheme has failed in Nigeria despite working effectively in less-resourced countries.

China said his experience as a laboratory scientist at Meridian Hospitals years ago exposed him to the harsh realities of the cash-and-carry system, recalling that he witnessed patients die simply because they could not afford immediate payment for care.

“I could not cope with watching human beings struggle for life because they had no money to pay,” he said, adding that the experience influenced his decision to leave salaried employment and later return to support free medical services for the less privileged.

The outreach, held at Oromenike Government Girls Secondary School, D-Line, Port Harcourt, was conducted under the theme ‘Bringing Healthcare to the Community.’ Over 400 beneficiaries were expected to receive free medical services, including eye examinations, free eyeglasses and bookings for eye surgeries.

Other services provided included general medical consultations, blood pressure and blood sugar checks, malaria testing and treatment, free prescriptions, and preventive health talks on hygiene, maternal health and nutrition.

Journalists at the venue observed large crowds of beneficiaries arriving as early as 7:00 a.m. as medical teams commenced consultations shortly after setup.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr Jerry Onwuso, 63, who received eye care services, eyeglasses and medication, expressed gratitude for the intervention. “I paid nothing for all these services. This programme should be sustained,” he said.

Another beneficiary, Loveth Sam, commended the organisers and appealed for the expansion of the outreach to accommodate more people.

Also speaking, the Founder and Chief Medical Director of Meridian Hospitals and Pilgrims Health Foundation (Africa), Dr Iyke Odo, called on the federal and state governments to urgently make Nigeria’s health insurance scheme functional and accessible.

“It is heartbreaking to see critically ill patients abandoned because they cannot raise money,” he said, adding that rising operational costs were further threatening healthcare delivery.

Dr Odo decried what he described as punitive electricity tariffs and taxes imposed on hospitals, noting that Meridian Hospitals’ electricity bill had risen from about N500,000 to over N12 million monthly.

“Healthcare facilities are being charged like oil companies. In many countries, hospitals enjoy concessional tariffs so they can offer affordable services to patients,” he said.

A day after the outreach, emotions ran high as China hosted a reunion at the Meridian Hospitals headquarters in Oromenike, where he once worked nearly two decades ago.

The real estate entrepreneur distributed cash gifts and Christmas palliatives to former colleagues who had remained in service since his departure.

Recalling his time at the hospital, China said Meridian was the only place he worked before realising that salaried employment would not give him the financial freedom needed to support humanitarian causes.

The Chief Executive Officer of Housing and Construction Mayor Ltd, promoters of the proposed Alesa Highlands Sustainable Green Smart City, said his return to Meridian marked the fulfilment of a long-held dream to assist indigent patients with medical care.

Responding, Dr Odo described China as hardworking, courageous and humane, noting that his generosity had remained consistent over the years.

“Not everybody who gives is a giver. Givers are given to give,” he said.

Former colleagues and beneficiaries took turns to speak glowingly about China’s transformation and philanthropic drive. Speaking on their behalf, Mrs Francesca Nzeako, Head of Nursing at the hospital, said she was overwhelmed by his gesture and prayed for his continued success.

Earlier, the Country Manager and Project Coordinator of Pilgrims Health Foundation (Africa), Chioma Faith Nnadi, disclosed that the outreach also incorporated other support initiatives, including scholarships.

She said about 150 beneficiaries were expected to receive eyeglasses out of the projected 400 participants.