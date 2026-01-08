Suspected lassa fever outbreak kills four in Nasarawa

A disease outbreak suspected to be Lassa fever in Awe Local Government Area of Nasarawa State has claimed four lives, including two pregnant women, in the state.

Investigation by our correspondent on Wednesday indicated that, due to the outbreak, the General Hospital in Awe has been closed, while health workers, including the Medical Superintendent, have been placed in isolation.

The Disease Surveillance Officer in the area, Ahmad Yahuza-Abdullahi, who confirmed the unfortunate incident in the state, however, narrated that tension began when a woman was brought to a health facility in Awe with symptoms suspected to be Lassa fever and died immediately before receiving medical care.

According to him, a few days later, the woman’s husband also died after presenting similar symptoms.

Yahuza-Abdullahi pointed out that poor handling of the suspected cases is one of the key challenges facing health workers in managing disease outbreaks.

He, however, disclosed that some suspected patients who were conveyed to Lafia for isolation reportedly escaped, further heightening tension in the area.

His words: “None of the Disease Surveillance Officers across the 13 Local Government Areas of Nasarawa State has been provided with motorcycles by the government, which is affecting prompt response to remote areas.

“The state government sent an ambulance to Awe to convey six suspected cases for isolation in Lafia, but they were allowed to escape even before the laboratory test results were released.”

Also speaking, a nurse at the General Hospital, Awe, Ovey Polycarp, appealed to the state government for the immediate provision of protective kits for health workers to help curb the escalation of the disease.

While expressing deep concern, he added: “The two women were brought to the hospital almost at the same time with symptoms resembling malaria, but their conditions deteriorated to bleeding and haemorrhage, which led to their deaths.

“We are living in fear because we do not have protective equipment to manage the outbreak.”

Meanwhile, reacting to the situation, Dr Peter Attah, the Director of Public Health at the Nasarawa State Ministry of Health, explained that only one confirmed case of Lassa fever has been recorded in Awe Local Government Area.

Dr Attah stated that the patient died before the laboratory result was released.

Our correspondent reports that fumigation is ongoing at the General Hospital in Awe to avert the escalation of the disease among residents around the hospital facility.