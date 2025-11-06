WIA champions health advocacy on breast cancer awareness

Women In Advertising (WIA), an initiative of the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN), has taken a bold step in championing health advocacy with the successful launch of the “Walk for Her” Breast Cancer Awareness in Lagos.

The event, held in commemoration of World Cancer Day, brought together the Integrated Marketing Communications (IMC) industry in a united front against breast cancer.

The walk was organised by WIA, in collaboration with some members of the advertising sectoral groups, comprising the Experiential Marketers Association of Nigeria (EXMAN), the Media Independents Practitioners Association of Nigeria (MIPAN), the Outdoor Advertising Association of Nigeria (OAAN), and the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN).

Together, these bodies demonstrated the industry’s shared resolve to use creativity and communication not only to build brands but also to advance public health.

Participants embarked on a three-hour walk from Ikeja GRA, through Opebi, Oregun and Agidingbi before concluding at the AAAN Secretariat in Alausa.

The route, cutting through key arteries of Ikeja, served as a visible and symbolic reminder that the fight against breast cancer must be active, inclusive, and sustained.

Chairperson of WIA, Oluwaseyi Layade, who spoke at the event, described the initiative as deeply personal and purpose-driven. She emphasised that breast cancer affects countless women and that early detection is essential to survival, noting that the walk was not a ceremonial gesture but a strategic movement to empower women, normalise conversations around breast cancer, and drive meaningful action across communities.

In his remark, President of AAAN and Chairman of the Heads of Advertising Sectoral Groups (HASG), Lanre Adisa, acknowledged the significance of the initiative. He commended the WIA Chairperson for convening the walk and emphasised that the IMC industry must embrace its role in shaping healthier communities.