Lagos revives LEMCs to strengthen grassroots disaster management

Lagos State government has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening emergency preparedness at the grassroots with the revitalisation of Local Emergency Management Committees (LEMCs) across the state.

The Permanent Secretary of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said this at a stakeholders’ meeting held to fine-tune the operations of LEMCs, bringing together vice chairmen of local councils across the state, who double as chairmen of LEMCs.

Oke-Osanyintolu said the meeting was aimed at ensuring that local emergency managers clearly understand their roles and work collaboratively to deliver on their mandate of protecting lives and property.

He explained that LASEMA was onboarding and retraining local emergency officials to ensure uniform standards of response across all local governments.

According to him, the agency has also intensified preparedness ahead of the festive season, assuring residents of an emergency-free Christmas and New Year.

“As part of our preparedness efforts, we will conduct simulation exercises in Lagos Island, Onigbongbo and Alimosho to demonstrate our readiness and reassure Lagos residents that the state is prepared for any eventuality,” he added.

Oke-Osanyintolu urged residents to act responsibly, stressing that emergency management is a shared responsibility. Speaking at the meeting, the Vice Chairman of Ifako-Ijaiye Local Council, Mrs Oluwatoyin Akerele, described the engagement as timely, noting that effective emergency response begins at the grassroots.

Akerele, who is also the Chairman of Vice Chairmen in Lagos State, said vice chairmen, in line with the law establishing LASEMA, were prepared to serve as chairmen of emergency management at the local level.