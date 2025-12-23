Ali, Solanke, task lawyers on integrity-backed innovations

Senior Advocates of Nigeria, Professor Yusuf Ali and Chief Folake Solanke, have charged lawyers on integrity-backed innovations necessary to restore confidence in the legal profession. They also encouraged legal professionals to return to the golden age of high ethical standards.

They made the call at the 2025 Ibadan Nigerian Bar Association Law Week. Speaking on the theme, ‘Law, Ethics and Innovation: Sustaining the Future of Legal Practice, former Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Oyo State, Asiwaju Adebayo Ojo (SAN), who delivered the Keynote Address on behalf of Prof Ali, said the future of law in the country must be shaped through deliberate actions, ethical leadership and fearless innovations.

Ali added that the future of legal practice will not be determined by technology alone, but also by its application. He therefore urged lawyers to embrace relevance, innovation, ethics, competence and progress.

“We should embrace the future with clarity, courage and conviction. Let us innovate with integrity, modernise with discipline and lead with vision so that the future of ethical legal practice can be sustained.”

The 93-year-old Chief Solanke also advised against misconduct. “Apart from my family and the church, I am happiest among judges and lawyers. When I joined the profession in 1963, there was no allegation or accusation of any misconduct. As a lawyer, you prepared your case and presented, knowing that the judgment would be based on the law and the facts.”

Oyo State Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice, Mr Abiodun Aikomo, equally urged lawyers to carry themselves with dignity befitting of the profession. “It is in our collective interest that the legal profession thrives and maintains its standing in society”, he said.

Also speaking, the Oyo State Chief Judge, Justice Iyabo Yerima, represented by Justice Boyede Akintola, noted that while the profession evolves, it must not lose its learned identity but uphold the special status through language, appearance and conduct.

Earlier, Chairman, NBA, Ibadan Branch, Mr Ibrahim Lawal, harped on the often-blurred lines between ethics and innovation, and urged members to unite in finding lasting solutions to the problem.

Former Attorney General and Justice Commissioner, Oyo State and Chairman, Law Week Planning Committee, Mr Oluseun Abimbola (SAN), noted that members’ conduct in the boardroom, marketplace or courtroom, remained the currency of the profession’s relevance.