Lawyers’ coalition dismisses corruption allegations against NMDPRA CEO

A coalition of 40 lawyers under the aegis of Lawyers in Defence of Democracy and Anti-Corruption has strongly condemned what it described as frivolous, baseless and unfounded corruption allegations levelled against the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Engr. Farouk Ahmed.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, the lawyers kicked against media trial aimed at unjustly portraying Engr. Ahmed as guilty of corruption without recourse to due process, warning that such actions undermine democracy, the rule of law and investor confidence in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

The press conference was jointly addressed and the statement signed by Barrister Emeka Okafor, National Coordinator, and Barrister Mohammed Bello, Secretary, on behalf of the 40 lawyers under the Lawyers in Defence of Democracy and Anti-Corruption.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Barrister Okafor described the allegations, including claims that Engr. Ahmed received $5 million and sponsored his children’s education in foreign institutions in Switzerland, as reckless fabrications unsupported by facts or evidence.

The lawyers pointed out that monopoly is not the best form of business, insisted that the efforts of the NMDPRA boss is in national interest and not to witch-haunt or targeted at any businessman in the petroleum industry.

“We find these allegations not only frivolous and unfounded but also dangerous to the stability and development of Nigeria’s midstream and downstream petroleum sector,” Okafor said. “This is a clear attempt at a media conviction of a public officer who has not been investigated, charged or found guilty by any competent authority.”

The lawyers emphasised that Section 36(1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) expressly guarantees the right to fair hearing, stressing that no Nigerian, regardless of status, can be declared guilty on the basis of public accusations or media narratives.

“The Constitution is clear. Every person is presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction. What we are witnessing is a blatant violation of this sacred constitutional provision,” Okafor added.

The group further faulted Engr. Farouk”s accusers for failing to channel their grievances through appropriate legal and institutional mechanisms, noting that they ought to understand the importance of petitions, investigations and lawful procedures rather than public sensationalism.

“If indeed there were genuine concerns, the proper course of action would have been to submit a petition to relevant anti-corruption agencies for investigation, not a trial by media,” said Barrister Mohammed Bello, Secretary of the group.

The lawyers warned that what they described as witch-hunting tactics could discourage both local and foreign investors at a critical time when President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda is focused on implementing workable policies to attract investment and revitalise the economy.

They noted that the liberalisation of the downstream petroleum sector, driven by regulatory reforms under Engr. Ahmed’s leadership at the NMDPRA, has opened up the industry, attracted new investors and dismantled monopolistic tendencies.

According to the lawyers, the sector has witnessed renewed investor confidence, with additional refineries beyond the Dangote Refinery already completed or nearing commissioning, a development they attributed to transparent and firm regulatory oversight by the NMDPRA.

In a similar vein, the organisation reaffirmed its opposition to monopoly in the petroleum industry, insisting that Engr. Ahmed’s regulatory stance has promoted competition, fairness and national interest.

“As a group, we state unequivocally that the Chief Executive Officer of the NMDPRA, Engr. Farouk Ahmed, has not only been committed to his statutory responsibilities but has also remained clean of corruption based on our independent findings,” the statement reads.