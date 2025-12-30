Court adjourns N14.09 billion Chevron case to March 2026

Justice (Dr) I.J Essien of the National Industrial Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, has adjourned hearing on the N14.091 billion claim by 36 former employees of Chevron Nigeria Limited, over denied retirement benefits and entitlements, to March 24, 2026.

The adjournment followed a request by Chevron’s lawyer that the matter be adjourned to enable the defence to respond to the claimant’s address in opposition to the defendant’s preliminary objection.

First claimant in the suit, Lawrence Olatunji Akeju, said he sued for himself and on behalf of 35 other former employees of Chevron Nigeria Limited, who retired in 1991.

Represented by Adegbola Abayomi and others, the claimants are claiming N167 million per claimant for the denied housing benefits and N600 million for the denied gratuities, totalling N14.09 billion in damages.

The claim also includes legal fees, which the claimants argued would have been unnecessary had the defendant fulfilled its obligations. At the last hearing on December 9, the defence counsel confirmed that they have received a reply from the claimant’s counsel, Adegbola Abayomi, to their preliminary objection challenging the jurisdiction of the court to entertain the matter on the ground that it was statute-barred.

The lawyer therefore prayed for time to reply to the claimant’s address regarding their preliminary objection. The court, however, noted that Chevron had not filed its defence to the suit.

The judge urged Chevron’s counsel to do so to enable the court to determine whether the objection should be set down for hearing or both the objection and the substantive suit be heard together.

The court thereafter adjourned the case to March 24, 2026, for trial. In the suit, the claimants, among other prayers, are urging the court to recognise their entitlements and award damages for the hardships suffered due to the denial of benefits.

They emphasised the mental and financial toll the situation has taken on them, with some claimants having passed away due to the stress of their circumstances.

The claimants, who were part of a workforce reduction policy implemented by Chevron in 1991, which included specified terminal benefits, said they were denied certain entitlements, prompting them to seek legal redress after unsuccessful attempts to resolve the issues directly with the defendant. The retirement package included a pension for life, gratuity and comprehensive medical services for retirees and their families.