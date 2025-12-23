Lagos CJ tasks judiciary staff on renewed commitment, ICT compliance

Justice Inyang Okoro (left); Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde; Vice Chairperson of the local planning committee, Mrs Bola Adeshola; Lagos Chief Judge, Kazeem Alogba, and Chief Emeka Ngige (SAN), at the 2025 annual reunion of the Nigerian Law School class of 1985, in Lagos.

The Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba, has tasked judges, magistrates and judicial staff on commitment to service. He also charged them to fully embrace technological advancement as the judiciary prepares for a more digitally-driven future.

Justice Alogba made the call at the Lagos State Judiciary end-of-year celebration, where he reviewed the institution’s progress and outlined key priorities for the new year.

The Chief Judge urged judicial officers to remain steadfast in their duties, noting that true reward for service goes beyond human compensation.

Acknowledging the state’s judiciary as a national leader in reforms and innovation, he, however, warned that leadership can only be sustained through continuous improvement.

“We cannot afford to rest on our oars. So much is changing, and if we fail to move with the times, we risk being left behind.”

The Chief Judge announced that the judiciary will significantly expand its use of digital systems in the new year, particularly in case management, training programmes and administrative processes.

He explained that embracing technology is no longer optional, especially in the face of limited financial resources.

According to him, digital tools will enhance efficiency, improve service delivery and promote transparency, while reducing recurrent costs.

“As the year draws to a close, we must learn to prioritise and manage what is available to us. Fiscal discipline will help sustain ongoing reforms”, he said.

He stressed the need for continuous training and professional development, stating that digital competence must become a core requirement for judicial officers and staff. He disclosed that future workshops will place greater emphasis on technology-driven training, with assessments forming part of career progression.

Justice Alogba equally acknowledged contributions of younger, tech-savvy staff within the judiciary, describing them as a vital asset. He urged senior officers to remain open-minded and supportive of innovation.

“Our collective progress depends on our willingness to improve, adapt and move forward without looking back”, he said.