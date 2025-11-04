Legal Awards 2025 to honour lawyers driving economic, national growth

The ESQ Nigerian Legal Awards 2025 will once again celebrate excellence, innovation, and leadership within the country’s legal profession.

Now in its 12th edition, the prestigious event, regarded as the gold standard for honouring distinction in the legal industry, will be held on November 9, 2025, at the Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Organised by ESQ Legal Blitz and hosted by ESQ Trainings Limited, the yearly ceremony recognises lawyers, law firms, and institutions whose work continues to drive economic growth, strengthen governance, and promote justice.

Founder and Publisher of ESQ Legal Blitz, and Convener of the Awards, Mr Lere Fashola, described the initiative as a tribute to the often unseen contributions of lawyers to business and national development.

“The Nigerian Legal Awards celebrates the important contribution of lawyers to businesses — they are the unseen architects of growth, governance, and trust in our economy,” Fashola said.

“This year’s edition reinforces our commitment to spotlighting the transformative role of legal excellence in shaping commerce, justice, and national progress.”

Among the distinguished honourees this year are former Minister of Works, Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN); Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole; and Minister of Aviation, Mr Festus Keyamo (SAN).

Others include Alhaji Hamed Raji (SAN), who will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award; Ondo State Attorney General, Mr Kayode Ajulo (SAN); and Mrs Oyinkan Badejo-Okusanya (SAN), honoured as Legal Amazon of the Year for her exceptional contribution to the profession.

Institutional recipients include the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), Zenith Bank Plc, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Rendeavour Nigeria and Alaro City, and Oando Plc, among others.

Since its inception, the Nigerian Legal Awards has built a reputation for integrity and credibility, celebrating individuals and institutions that exemplify professional excellence, innovation, and ethical leadership.

Past honourees include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN); Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN); Chief Afe Babalola (SAN); the late Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN); Chief Bayo Ojo (SAN); and retired Chief Justices of Nigeria, Justice Muhammed Uwais and Justice Alfa Belgore.

This year’s Awards will feature three key categories — Law Firm Practice Areas, Nigerian Rising Stars (40 Under 40), and the Editors’ Merit Awards — recognising outstanding performance across different stages of legal practice, from corporate excellence to early-career innovation and lifetime achievement.

The judging process is led by an independent international panel chaired by Kamal Shah, Partner at Stephenson Harwood LLP, United Kingdom.

The panel includes respected practitioners and business leaders such as Noella Lubano of Oraro & Company (Kenya), Nick Ashcroft of Addleshaw Goddard (UK), Funmi Iyayi of Templars, and Chidi Momah, among others.

They are tasked with ensuring a transparent and merit-based evaluation process that meets global best practices.

Each award plaque is a handcrafted crystal design inspired by the Greek Goddess of Justice, Themis, but reimagined as an African woman in traditional Yoruba attire — blindfolded to symbolise impartiality and holding the scales and sword of justice.

The Editors’ Merit Award trophy portrays a sage before a computer screen, representing the fusion of tradition and technology in modern legal practice.

“We stick closely to emerging trends in the market — spotting new talent, recognising innovation, and tracking how legal practice evolves locally and globally,” Fashola added. “Because most Nigerian firms are playing at home, before their peers and clients, the acknowledgement carries a deeper sense of pride and responsibility.”

Now in its 12th year, the ESQ Nigerian Legal Awards continues to serve as the foremost platform celebrating the pivotal role of lawyers in advancing business, governance, and societal progress.

Through its rigorous and transparent judging process, the Awards uphold the highest standards of professionalism, innovation, and service to the nation.