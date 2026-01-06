Olukoyede advocates zero tolerance for corruption

The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ola Olukoyede, has called on Nigerians to crown their excitement and renewed hopes in 2026 with zero tolerance for all forms of corruption.

In his New Year message to the country last week, Olukoyede noted that while the euphoria of the new year is gladdening, it should stir deeper drives for accountable conduct in every Nigerian so that the country would be enviable and sustainably great.

“As we welcome the new year with excitement and renewed hopes, let us renew our commitment and channel our energy to the paths of accountability and zero tolerance for corruption”, he said.

The EFCC boss, who shared optimism that Nigeria will break away from the shackles of poverty and deprivation, stressed that the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is anchored on the restoration of the country to greatness.

“We can make Nigeria greater; this is the pivot of the Renewed Hope agenda of Mr President. Nigeria will rise again”, Olukoyede assured.